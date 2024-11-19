Seventeen's Seungkwan named Jeju Island's honorary ambassador
Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 17:55
Seungkwan of boy band Seventeen has been named the honorary ambassador of Jeju Island, the singer's agency said Tuesday.
Seungkwan, whose real name is Boo Seung-kwan, was born in Jeju Island and spent his childhood there until he moved to Seoul to become a K-pop star.
"I have always been proud to be a Jeju Island resident from ever since I was a child," Seungkwan said at the congratulatory ceremony held Tuesday at Jeju Island, also attended by Governor of Jeju Province Oh Young-hun.
"I feel so pleased and happy to be named the honorary ambassador of Jeju Island. I have always wanted to give hope and energy to the residents of Jeju Island. I will now try harder to spread the name of Jeju Island and Seventeen to the world."
In September, Pledis Entertainment and the Jeju provincial government signed a deal to coproduce promotional content for the Korean island.
The two parties will cooperate on the creation of K-pop and entertainment content related to Jeju Island and also organize K-pop events on the southern island as part of the deal.
