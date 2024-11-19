Seventeen's Seungkwan named Jeju Island's honorary ambassador



Seungkwan of boy band Seventeen has been named the honorary ambassador of Jeju Island, the singer's agency said Tuesday.Seungkwan, whose real name is Boo Seung-kwan, was born in Jeju Island and spent his childhood there until he moved to Seoul to become a K-pop star."I have always been proud to be a Jeju Island resident from ever since I was a child," Seungkwan said at the congratulatory ceremony held Tuesday at Jeju Island, also attended by Governor of Jeju Province Oh Young-hun."I feel so pleased and happy to be named the honorary ambassador of Jeju Island. I have always wanted to give hope and energy to the residents of Jeju Island. I will now try harder to spread the name of Jeju Island and Seventeen to the world."In September, Pledis Entertainment and the Jeju provincial government signed a deal to coproduce promotional content for the Korean island.The two parties will cooperate on the creation of K-pop and entertainment content related to Jeju Island and also organize K-pop events on the southern island as part of the deal.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]