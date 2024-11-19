 Seventeen's Seungkwan named Jeju Island's honorary ambassador
Seventeen's Seungkwan named Jeju Island's honorary ambassador

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 17:55
  • YOON SO-YEON
Seungkwan, member of boy band Seventeen, named the honorary ambassador of Jeju Island [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Seungkwan of boy band Seventeen has been named the honorary ambassador of Jeju Island, the singer's agency said Tuesday.
 
Seungkwan, whose real name is Boo Seung-kwan, was born in Jeju Island and spent his childhood there until he moved to Seoul to become a K-pop star.
 

Seungkwan, member of boy band Seventeen at left, poses for photos with Governor of Jeju Province Oh Young-hun after being named the honorary ambassador of Jeju Island on Nov. 19. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

"I have always been proud to be a Jeju Island resident from ever since I was a child," Seungkwan said at the congratulatory ceremony held Tuesday at Jeju Island, also attended by Governor of Jeju Province Oh Young-hun.
 
"I feel so pleased and happy to be named the honorary ambassador of Jeju Island. I have always wanted to give hope and energy to the residents of Jeju Island. I will now try harder to spread the name of Jeju Island and Seventeen to the world."
 
In September, Pledis Entertainment and the Jeju provincial government signed a deal to coproduce promotional content for the Korean island.
 
The two parties will cooperate on the creation of K-pop and entertainment content related to Jeju Island and also organize K-pop events on the southern island as part of the deal.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
