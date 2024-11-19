 A servant of God
A servant of God

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 20:14
 
After the Seoul Central District Court last week convicted Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung of violating the Public Official Election Act before the 2022 presidential election, DP Rep. Lee Hae-sik extolled him as “a servant of God” on Facebook. But on Tuesday, the prosecution indicted the DP leader of having abused his corporate card for personal purposes when he was Gyeonggi governor. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
