Three tips to deepen Korea-Japan relations

Shigeru Ishiba was re-elected as the 103rd prime minister of Japan in the first nomination race in 30 years after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lost its parliamentary majority in the Oct. 27 snap election of the Lower House. Ishiba had to go through a runoff election to win the post, indicating that he will face many challenges in governing the country. Since he’s not a member of the top echelon of the party, his grip on power will be weak.The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition and the opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP) have started tripartite discussions on economic policy. But the recent revelation of the extra-marital affair of DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki has put a red flag on the discussions. Ishiba’s approval rating also fell to 28 percent recently.With the Upper House elections scheduled for July next year, it is speculated that Ishiba could become the shortest-serving prime minister in the postwar era. Tensions are growing in the Japanese political and business communities as Donald Trump was re-elected as the 47th U.S. president.What will the foreign and security policy of Ishiba be amid these difficult circumstances? In his parliamentary speech on Nov. 4, Ishiba paid respect to the achievements of the Fumio Kishida administration. Ishiba emphasized the U.S.-Japan relations, saying that the two countries’ alliance is a pillar of Japan’s foreign affairs and security and the foundation for the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and the rest of the world. He, then, mentioned Korea. “It’s important for Korea and Japan to work closely together for mutual interests,” he said.Noting that Korea and Japan will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations next year, Ishiba said he will strengthen bilateral cooperation based on the trust built between Kishida and President Yoon Suk Yeol. Ishiba also promised to bolster Korea-Japan-U.S. relations. His policies toward China and North Korea are similar to those of his predecessor.Korea-Japan relations were restored during Kishida’s term. It was further enhanced by increased people-to-people exchanges, restoration of shuttle diplomacy of state leaders and trilateral cooperation among Korea, Japan and the United States. The Ishiba government needs to take this path. There has never been a time in post-war history when Japan and Korea have pursued common interests and mutually recognized the need for cooperation. It’s time to build a more pragmatic, useful and future-oriented bilateral relationship.First, close communication between the leaders of the two countries is essential. Former Prime Minister Kishida held 12 summits with President Yoon during his three years in office. Close communication between the two leaders was certainly an important driving force behind the speedy recovery of bilateral ties after a decade of turbulence. Ishiba met Yoon in Laos and then Peru to reassure the two countries’ cooperation.Leaders of Korea and Japan should present a new joint vision for the future of bilateral relations as the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization falls next year. This should include a plan for cooperation that inherits the landmark joint declaration made in 1998 between then-Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then-Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi and reflects the current generation.Second, the two countries must expand the scope of bilateral cooperation and build common interests. On Nov. 7, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani attended a ceremony to welcome Korean cadets at the Yokosuka base for the first time in six years since the 2018 radar lock-on dispute between a Japanese patrol airplane and a Korean warship.With North Korea threatening security in East Asia with its nuclear weapons and missiles, cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo — and cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo — is indispensable. Unlike Joe Biden’s administration, Trump’s second term may be less inclined toward trilateral cooperation. Therefore, Korea and Japan should take the initiative and push the Trump administration toward the right direction. In that regard, it’s necessary to broaden the areas of cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo.Third, both countries must promote joint projects on common issues. Ishiba has long emphasized the importance of rural revitalization to overcome the population crisis. Japan and Korea are facing the common challenges of declining birthrates, aging populations and the eventual disappearance of rural communities. Korea-Japan relations can be further strengthened if the two push forward joint projects and work together to resolve their common social issues.Translation by the Korea JoongAng Daily staff.