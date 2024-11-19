Today's fortune: Nov. 19, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1936: Eat easily digestible foods.1948: Avoid crowded places.1960: Refrain from financial transactions or investments.1972: Double-check everything before moving forward.1984: Manage your facial expressions well.1996: Be careful not to lose or break things.Wealth: lesseningHealth: averageLove: conflictingLucky direction: north1937: Be cautious to avoid injuries.1949: Stay detached and let things pass by.1961: Sometimes indifference is necessary.1973: Remember that perspectives may differ.1985: Avoid messy situations rather than fearing them.1997: Use reason, not emotion, in your decisions.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: south1938: Luck is on your side.1950: Enjoy and cherish today.1962: You may feel a renewed sense of hope and purpose.1974: Work may become more dynamic and fulfilling.1986: Life could feel full of happiness.1998: An exciting day awaits.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: very goodLucky direction: south1939: Feel the desire to give to others.1951: There may be warmth in giving and receiving.1963: Treat your partner with kindness.1975: People or tasks may bring you satisfaction.1987: If you are married, reignite the spark with your spouse.1999: Cupid’s arrow may strike.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: encounteringLucky direction: east1940: You may receive news from relatives.1952: You may acquire something new.1964: There might be reasons to go out.1976: Quality is more important than quantity.1988: You may encounter a new experience.2000: Take an interest in foreign cultures.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: west1941: Don’t hold back when spending on yourself.1953: People matter more than money.1965: A spending need may arise.1977: Avoid financial transactions or investments.1989: People are valuable assets; nurture relationships.2001: Appearance and abilities are your strengths.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: east1942: Both people and wine improve with age.1954: Familiar things bring comfort.1966: Stick with what you know best.1978: Balance traditional and new approaches.1990: Align with your seniors’ expectations.2002: You may give or receive help.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: north1943: Avoid crowded places.1955: Silence is golden.1967: Avoid nitpicking and letting authority show.1979: Avoid both domineering and submissive attitudes.1991: Reality and expectations may not align.2003: Don’t place too much trust or hope in others.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1944: You may feel joy physically and mentally.1956: You might receive praise or respect.1968: Work may gain momentum.1980: A lucky day with fruitful opportunities.1992: Balance both values and practical benefits.2004: You may receive compliments.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1945: A good neighbor is better than a distant relative.1957: Blood is thicker than water; prioritize family.1969: Mutual understanding may arise effortlessly.1981: Teamwork will yield better results than working solo.1993: Contracts or promises may come to fruition.2005: Relationships may improve.Wealth: goodHealth: excellentLove: unitedLucky direction: northwest1946: You’re of an age to understand the will of heaven.1958: Follow your heart’s desires.1970: Small efforts add up over time.1982: Everything from A to Z may feel just right.1994: Unity and harmony are keys to success.2006: A lucky day awaits.Wealth: lesseningHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: north1935: If you're feeling unwell, visit the doctor promptly.1947: Be mindful of your body’s signals.1959: Avoid socializing and spend time alone.1971: Postpone decisions if possible.1983: Life’s ups and downs will balance out.1995: Patience is essential.2007: Plans may not go as expected.