Today's fortune: Nov. 19, 2024
Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 (Oct. 19 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1936: Eat easily digestible foods.
1948: Avoid crowded places.
1960: Refrain from financial transactions or investments.
1972: Double-check everything before moving forward.
1984: Manage your facial expressions well.
1996: Be careful not to lose or break things.
Ox
Wealth: lessening
Health: average
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: north
1937: Be cautious to avoid injuries.
1949: Stay detached and let things pass by.
1961: Sometimes indifference is necessary.
1973: Remember that perspectives may differ.
1985: Avoid messy situations rather than fearing them.
1997: Use reason, not emotion, in your decisions.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: south
1938: Luck is on your side.
1950: Enjoy and cherish today.
1962: You may feel a renewed sense of hope and purpose.
1974: Work may become more dynamic and fulfilling.
1986: Life could feel full of happiness.
1998: An exciting day awaits.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: very good
Lucky direction: south
1939: Feel the desire to give to others.
1951: There may be warmth in giving and receiving.
1963: Treat your partner with kindness.
1975: People or tasks may bring you satisfaction.
1987: If you are married, reignite the spark with your spouse.
1999: Cupid’s arrow may strike.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: east
1940: You may receive news from relatives.
1952: You may acquire something new.
1964: There might be reasons to go out.
1976: Quality is more important than quantity.
1988: You may encounter a new experience.
2000: Take an interest in foreign cultures.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1941: Don’t hold back when spending on yourself.
1953: People matter more than money.
1965: A spending need may arise.
1977: Avoid financial transactions or investments.
1989: People are valuable assets; nurture relationships.
2001: Appearance and abilities are your strengths.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: east
1942: Both people and wine improve with age.
1954: Familiar things bring comfort.
1966: Stick with what you know best.
1978: Balance traditional and new approaches.
1990: Align with your seniors’ expectations.
2002: You may give or receive help.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: north
1943: Avoid crowded places.
1955: Silence is golden.
1967: Avoid nitpicking and letting authority show.
1979: Avoid both domineering and submissive attitudes.
1991: Reality and expectations may not align.
2003: Don’t place too much trust or hope in others.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1944: You may feel joy physically and mentally.
1956: You might receive praise or respect.
1968: Work may gain momentum.
1980: A lucky day with fruitful opportunities.
1992: Balance both values and practical benefits.
2004: You may receive compliments.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1945: A good neighbor is better than a distant relative.
1957: Blood is thicker than water; prioritize family.
1969: Mutual understanding may arise effortlessly.
1981: Teamwork will yield better results than working solo.
1993: Contracts or promises may come to fruition.
2005: Relationships may improve.
Dog
Wealth: good
Health: excellent
Love: united
Lucky direction: northwest
1946: You’re of an age to understand the will of heaven.
1958: Follow your heart’s desires.
1970: Small efforts add up over time.
1982: Everything from A to Z may feel just right.
1994: Unity and harmony are keys to success.
2006: A lucky day awaits.
Pig
Wealth: lessening
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: north
1935: If you're feeling unwell, visit the doctor promptly.
1947: Be mindful of your body’s signals.
1959: Avoid socializing and spend time alone.
1971: Postpone decisions if possible.
1983: Life’s ups and downs will balance out.
1995: Patience is essential.
2007: Plans may not go as expected.
