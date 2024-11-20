Onion, garlic farmers demand more gov't support

Members of KOA, Korea's national association of onion and garlic farmers, gathered with onion seedlings in front of the headquarters of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Wednesday.Eight farmers' groups gathered across multiple locations in Seoul to protest the damage their sector is facing due to falling prices and rising production costs. The protesters aimed to hold the government accountable for their struggles and demand disaster relief support.Organizations including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the Korean Peasants League held a march on the afternoon of the same day in front of Sungnyemun Gate in Jung District, central Seoul, calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation.