 Sunrise shopping in Gangneung as kimchi-making season approaches
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Sunrise shopping in Gangneung as kimchi-making season approaches

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 17:05 Updated: 20 Nov. 2024, 17:57
Shoppers arrive in the early morning to buy cabbage and radishes for the kimchi-making season in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Shoppers arrive in the early morning to buy cabbage and radishes for the kimchi-making season in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

 
Shoppers arrive in the early morning to buy cabbage and radishes for kimjang (kimchi-making season) in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Wednesday.
 
Prices are beginning to normalize on the back of stabilizing supply, with the retail prices of cabbage falling 57 percent from a month ago. The government, in October, announced that it would release 24,000 tons of reserve cabbage to ensure that prices are stable for the kimchi-making season.
 
Shoppers arrive in the early morning to buy cabbage and radishes for the kimchi-making season in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Shoppers arrive in the early morning to buy cabbage and radishes for the kimchi-making season in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

tags Korea Gangneung Kimjang

More in Economy

Onion, garlic farmers demand more gov't support

IMF downgrades Korea's growth forecast to 2.2% on sluggish domestic demand

Industry Ministry to ease uncertainty for semiconductor sector through cooperation with Trump administration

Sunrise shopping in Gangneung as kimchi-making season approaches

Russia-Ukraine war expected to keep oil prices above $70

Related Stories

Haenam harvest: Cabbage gets picked as kimjang comes

Onions onboard: Farmers transplant seedlings in Hamyang

The kimjang premium

Gov't to import napa cabbage in bid to mitigate price fallout after extreme weather

Kimjang time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)