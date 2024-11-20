Sunrise shopping in Gangneung as kimchi-making season approaches

Shoppers arrive in the early morning to buy cabbage and radishes for(kimchi-making season) in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Wednesday.Prices are beginning to normalize on the back of stabilizing supply, with the retail prices of cabbage falling 57 percent from a month ago. The government, in October, announced that it would release 24,000 tons of reserve cabbage to ensure that prices are stable for the kimchi-making season.