Sunrise shopping in Gangneung as kimchi-making season approaches
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 17:05 Updated: 20 Nov. 2024, 17:57
Shoppers arrive in the early morning to buy cabbage and radishes for kimjang (kimchi-making season) in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Wednesday.
Prices are beginning to normalize on the back of stabilizing supply, with the retail prices of cabbage falling 57 percent from a month ago. The government, in October, announced that it would release 24,000 tons of reserve cabbage to ensure that prices are stable for the kimchi-making season.
