 Hanwha Life to acquire 75% stake in U.S. firm Velocity Clearing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Hanwha Life to acquire 75% stake in U.S. firm Velocity Clearing

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 16:31
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN HA-NEE
[HANWHA LIFE]

[HANWHA LIFE]

 
Hanwha Life signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Velocity Clearing, a U.S. securities firm, the Korean insurer said Wednesday.
 
Upon the completion of the stock purchase agreement, which was signed on Tuesday, Hanwha Life will secure a 75 percent stake in Velocity. The value of the contract was not disclosed.
 

Related Article

 
Hanwha Life, the first insurance company in Korea to acquire a U.S. securities firm, is seeking new opportunities to source and sell financial products in the U.S. market through Velocity.
 
The plan is to utilize the firm’s established local infrastructure and network to enhance long-term profitability and expand Hanwha's business portfolio globally. Moreover, it will offer its customers new investment opportunities in asset classes that have traditionally been accessible only to institutional investors.
 
The Korean firm will continue to work with the current management of the U.S. entity to ensure smooth operation.
 
Velocity, based in Hazlet, New Jersey, was founded in 2003 and currently provides a range of financial services including clearing, execution and securities lending.
 
“The latest acquisition will serve as a foundation for us to expand our capabilities as a leading insurer in Korea into the global market and to drive long-term profit,” said Hanwha Life CEO Yeo Seung-joo.
 
The deal will be finalized upon receiving approval from the regulatory authorities of both Korea and the United States.
 
Hanwha Life has been actively pursuing global expansion in pursuit of new growth opportunities outside the domestic market. In April, the company acquired a 40-percent stake in Nobu Bank, an Indonesian commercial bank.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Hanwha Life

More in Finance

Bitcoin hits record $94,000 on talks of trading firm takeover by Trump's media company

Kospi closes 0.42% higher as market awaits Nvidia's Q3 earnings

Hanwha Life to acquire 75% stake in U.S. firm Velocity Clearing

Outstanding household credit surpassed 1.9 quadrillion won in Q3: BOK

Shares climb with all eyes on upcoming Nvidia earnings

Related Stories

Hanwha Life Financial Service gets its first CEO

Hanwha Life Insurance opens door to foreign talent in latest recruitment drive

Hanwha Life to offer unsecured loans via Kakao Pay

Hanwha Life to acquire 40% stake in Indonesia's Nobu Bank

Hanwha Life Esports now one match win away from Worlds
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)