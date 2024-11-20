Capsule coffee craze grows with Kanu Barista's innovative blends

More people are turning to the convenience of capsule coffee, with Dongsuh Foods’ Kanu Barista becoming a popular choice.Released in February, Kanu Barista benefits from Dongsuh’s 50 years of coffee expertise. Each capsule holds 9.5 grams (0.34 ounces) of ground coffee, 1.7 times more than previous capsules and comes in 13 varieties, including light roast, medium roast, dark roast, decaffeinated and single origin.The latest additions, Kanu Eternal Mountain and Kanu Serenity Moon Decaffeinated, bring distinct flavors. The Eternal Mountain blend features heavily roasted beans with a rich chocolatey aroma, while the Serenity Moon Decaffeinated offers smooth, green apple-like acidity from Colombian beans.Three single origin capsules, released in November 2023, highlight beans sourced from top coffee regions like Ethiopia, Colombia and Indonesia, each with unique illustrations on the packaging.The Kanu Barista machine comes in three models: Urban, Breeze and Pebble. The Urban is known for its sophisticated design, the Breeze for simplicity and the compact Pebble fits tight spaces. The machine uses Triangle Tamping technology for even extraction and the “golden essence” coffee-to-water ratio for optimal flavor. Dual Nozzle Bypass Technology separates water and espresso flow, enhancing Americano quality.The Kanu Barista Urban earned a Red Dot Design Award for product design, recognized for its sleek appearance and user-friendly features. Beyond convenience, the machine adds a touch of class to interiors.To showcase the Kanu experience, Dongsuh hosted pop-up events. In July, the Grand Kanu Hotel pop-up at Starfield Goyang and Hanam invited visitors to enjoy premium coffee amid a staycation theme complete with a concierge, poolside bar, game zone and photo-friendly spots.In May, Dongsuh collaborated with the City of Seoul and the Seoul Metro to set up the Kanu Rest Stop Station pop-up store in the Jayang Station on Line 7. With the subway being a daily setting for many, they established the theme of “Rest” in a metro station, allowing passersby a small break from the bustling city life. Visitors could try Kanu’s Barista capsule coffee, experience the “worries dispenser,” photo zone and ticket zone, as well as participate in crafting “a ticket for the ideal destination,” key rings and a subway map.“Kanu Barista is a premium capsule coffee made with more beans and a patented extraction method in the hope of matching Korean consumers with their ideal cup of coffee,” an associate of Dongsuh Foods said.BY KIM YEONSOO [kim.yeonsoo1@joongang.co.kr]