ADOR reveals minimal details in reaction to Min Hee-jin resignation



NewJeans agency ADOR expressed concerns over Min Hee-jin's abrupt resignation from the company but did not detail any measures in response in its press release Wednesday."ADOR is regretful about board member Min Hee-jin's unilateral decision to quit the company," the K-pop agency said in a press release, following Min's announcement that she would step down as a company board member and leave ADOR.Min handed in her resignation to ADOR on Wednesday but it has not been processed immediately, according to an insider.ADOR did not comment further on the measures that the company will take regarding Min's resignation, and only added, "We will provide the best support so that NewJeans can grow and develop."NewJeans members gave ADOR 14 days notice on Nov. 13, announcing that they will seek to terminate their contracts with ADOR unless they bring back Min as the CEO of ADOR by Nov. 27.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]