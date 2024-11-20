 ADOR reveals minimal details in reaction to Min Hee-jin resignation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

ADOR reveals minimal details in reaction to Min Hee-jin resignation

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 17:37
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
Min Hee-jin, former CEO of ADOR, on May 31 in central Seoul [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Min Hee-jin, former CEO of ADOR, on May 31 in central Seoul [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
NewJeans agency ADOR expressed concerns over Min Hee-jin's abrupt resignation from the company but did not detail any measures in response in its press release Wednesday.
 
"ADOR is regretful about board member Min Hee-jin's unilateral decision to quit the company," the K-pop agency said in a press release, following Min's announcement that she would step down as a company board member and leave ADOR.
 

Related Article

 
Min handed in her resignation to ADOR on Wednesday but it has not been processed immediately, according to an insider.
 
ADOR did not comment further on the measures that the company will take regarding Min's resignation, and only added, "We will provide the best support so that NewJeans can grow and develop."
 
NewJeans members gave ADOR 14 days notice on Nov. 13, announcing that they will seek to terminate their contracts with ADOR unless they bring back Min as the CEO of ADOR by Nov. 27.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Min Hee-jin ADOR HYBE

More in Industry

SK ecoplant gets SME Ministry award for startup support

Highly anticipated Supervive game has Korean character inspired by Faker

AliExpress, Temu update terms to comply with Korean law

ADOR reveals minimal details in reaction to Min Hee-jin resignation

Nonghyup distributes accident prevention supplies in Gangwon

Related Stories

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin denies taking side of male executive in sexual harassment case

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin 'gathered evidence of NewJeans plagiarism by ILLIT, TWS and Riize'

Min Hee-jin to step down from ADOR board

NewJeans agency ADOR extends Min Hee-jin's board membership for 3 years

Ex-ADOR employee in sexual harassment case slams CEO's statement
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)