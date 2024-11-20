 CJ ENM, Warner Bros. to share the silver screen with remake deal
CJ ENM, Warner Bros. to share the silver screen with remake deal

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 14:35
  기자 사진
  • CHO YONG-JUN
CJ ENM and Warner Bros. [EACH COMPANY]

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group and CJ ENM, Korea's entertainment giant best known for its distribution of "Parasite" (2019), has signed a deal to remake each other’s films in English and Korean.
 
The agreement, revealed Wednesday, will allow the two companies to jointly develop, invest and distribute remakes from each others' libraries.
 

CJ ENM will act as the lead studio for remakes of Warner Bros.’ films in Korean, while the U.S.-based studio will oversee English remakes of CJ ENM’s Korean films, the two companies said.
 
CJ ENM will distribute the English films to Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and Turkey, with Warner Bros. responsible for distribution in other nations.
 
Warner Bros. co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy praised CJ ENM for building "an enviable slate of films over its history to become a powerhouse producer of Korean cinema, with films that resonate with audiences across the globe," and have shared their excitement about cooperating with the company.
 
“It is a wonderful privilege to be partnered with an iconic brand that boldly continues to evolve, create and champion storytelling at the highest level,” CJ ENM’s head of Film Business, Ko Kyoung-boum, said in a press release. 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]
