 Coupang to expand Rocket Delivery in North Chungcheong with new $14 million logistics center
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Coupang to expand Rocket Delivery in North Chungcheong with new $14 million logistics center

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 16:51
  • 기자 사진
  • CHO YONG-JUN
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Coupang Logistics Service CEO Hong Yong-jun, second from left, poses for the camera after signing a memorandum of understanding with Jincheon County, North Chungcheong for a new logistics center. [COUPANG]

Coupang Logistics Service CEO Hong Yong-jun, second from left, poses for the camera after signing a memorandum of understanding with Jincheon County, North Chungcheong for a new logistics center. [COUPANG]

 
Coupang Logistics Service (CLS), the logistics subsidiary of Coupang, will invest 20 billion won ($14 million) in a new logistics center in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong, with an aim of starting operations by January 2025.  
 
The 195,700 square-foot sub-hub, which connects the e-commerce operator’s larger warehouses to its smaller delivery centers, will help expand Coupang’s Rocket Delivery service in the region.
 

Related Article

 
“Coupang will prioritize hiring talent from Jincheon County to provide a stable workplace for the locals,” CLS COE Hong Yong-jun said in a press release Wednesday, which specified that the facility will hire 400 employees from the surrounding area.
 
Coupang announced its plan in March to invest 3 trillion won to create nine logistics centers outside the greater Seoul area, including in Daejeon, Gwangju and cities in North Gyeongsang, by 2026.

 
 
 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]
tags Coupang CLS rocket delivery

More in Industry

Lotte lights up, Shinsegae shines as Christmas festivity comes to town

Coupang to expand Rocket Delivery in North Chungcheong with new $14 million logistics center

Two-time League of Legends world champion Zeus leaves T1

CJ ENM, Warner Bros. to share the silver screen with remake deal

Min Hee-jin to step down from ADOR board

Related Stories

How far a company’s arrogance can go (KOR)

Coupang to proceed with $2B investment plan to hire 10,000 outside Seoul

How far a company’s arrogance can go

Coupang will invest $2.2 billion to roll out Rocket Delivery across Korea

FTC ruling on Coupang's search manipulation may rock e-commerce
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)