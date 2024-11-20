Coupang to expand Rocket Delivery in North Chungcheong with new $14 million logistics center



Coupang Logistics Service (CLS), the logistics subsidiary of Coupang, will invest 20 billion won ($14 million) in a new logistics center in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong, with an aim of starting operations by January 2025.The 195,700 square-foot sub-hub, which connects the e-commerce operator’s larger warehouses to its smaller delivery centers, will help expand Coupang’s Rocket Delivery service in the region.“Coupang will prioritize hiring talent from Jincheon County to provide a stable workplace for the locals,” CLS COE Hong Yong-jun said in a press release Wednesday, which specified that the facility will hire 400 employees from the surrounding area.Coupang announced its plan in March to invest 3 trillion won to create nine logistics centers outside the greater Seoul area, including in Daejeon, Gwangju and cities in North Gyeongsang, by 2026.BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]