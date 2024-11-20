Strict Chinese customs still apply, despite visa exemption for Korean tourists



A recent surge in Korean tourists booking flights or travel packages to China on the back of a surprise visa exemption by Beijing could face a stall amid reports of denied entry and strict itinerary requirements.While reservations for travel to the neighboring country have spiked in Korea since the exemption announcement early this month, the reports of complications threaten to dampen the uptick in demand. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul put out a statement on Tuesday cautioning passengers to clearly state the purpose of their visit when going through immigration.Major travel agencies, e-commerce platforms and flight booking sites saw an immediate rise in reservations for Chinese travel packages and flights after the policy was announced on Nov. 1. It took effect from Nov. 8 and is set to end in December of next year.Reservations on China-bound routes departing from Korea booked between Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 were up 100 percent compared to the amount booked the week before the announcement, according to Trip.com.Online marketplace Interpark Triple said 61 percent more customers reserved Chinese travel packages in early November compared to the same period in October, with the total number of packages booked rising by 91 percent.The uptick in numbers is highly attributed by industry sources to the convenience that comes with the no-visa policy. Chinese travel visas notoriously demanded excessively personal information such as academic backgrounds as well as the occupations and ages of parents and spouses. Private companies would charge, at minimum, around 100,000 won ($72) for visa agency services.“The demand in China-bound tourism first spiked after April, when a rule that required tourists to submit physical copies of their passports was abolished,” said Lee Yoon-woo, a spokesperson for Mode Tour.“There was then a plateau after demand stabilized, but the recent policy exempting Koreans from visas boosted demand once again,” he said.With more Korean tourists turning their sights on the Chinese mainland following the announcement, travel service providers have been scrambling to offer the best deals. Travel agencies are especially expanding their packages tailored for younger people, among whom demand for Chinese tourism — typically sought out by middle-aged and older people — has increased.Mode Tour, for instance, is expanding packages to involve flexible schedules that cater to younger travelers’ preferences for exploring sites in their own time, as well as increasing the number of packages for city destinations. While older people generally seek nature-based packages for destinations such as Mount Paektu and Zhangjiajie with its sandstone columns, younger people tend to like urban areas like Beijing and Shanghai, according to the agency’s spokesperson.Gmarket on Tuesday launched a sale for its Chinese travel packages for popular destinations, all with their own themes, such as one named “Waterparks at Hainan” and another titled “Shanghai enjoyed with Disneyland."The company said it would continue discounts for its Chinese travel services as it expects steady demand.“Chinese tourism is characterized by its short travel distance [from Korea] and accessibility, and we expect a lot of customers seeking an easygoing trip to China due to the visa exemption policy,” a spokesperson said in a news release.Despite the visa exemption policy, some China-bound travelers have experienced difficulties with immigration, leading to travel agencies setting up measures to assist with better documentation preparation and emergency situations, while the Chinese Embassy issued a cautionary notice on the very issue.A Korean traveler was denied entry into China on Nov. 15, according to Beijing's mission in Seoul on Tuesday. The passenger had been diagnosed with tuberculosis in China years ago but could not verify that he was cured of the disease, leading to Chinese customs refusing him entry.The embassy said it would announce ways to verify proof of cure for tuberculosis after discussions with related agencies.Travelers can also be refused entry if their purpose of travel is unclear, as was a reported case for a Korean who was turned away at a Chinese airport after the no-visa policy started.Under the new policy, Koreans can stay up to 15 days without a visa for business, tourism or to visit family and friends. All countries’ immigration screening, not just China, require a reason for travel and can refuse entry if it does not match any of the allowed intentions as a measure against crime or illegal stay.“You should prepare as detailed a description as possible on the purpose of entry and the schedule for your stay, such as each destination, site and date of visit after entering the country. It is necessary to obtain a visa before entering China when visiting outside the purposes of business, tourism, visiting relatives and traveling,” the embassy said.It advised passengers to prepare return ticket and accommodation booking documentation to show immigration and, if possible, the contact number of the people they are visiting in China. Travelers staying at relatives or friends’ homes must register their stay at a local police station once they arrive in the country.BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]