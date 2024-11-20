LG에너지솔루션, 일론 머스크의 화성탐사선에 배터리 단다

지난 6월 텍사스 보카치카 해변 우주 발사 시설 ‘스타베이스’에서 스페이스X가 스타십의 네 번째 시험 발사를 하고 있다. [UPI=연합뉴스]

LG Energy Solution will supply batteries to Elon Musk’s SpaceX for its Starship rocket for Mars.LG에너지솔루션이 일론 머스크가 이끄는 스페이스X의 화성 탐사 우주선인 스타십에 배터리를 공급할 예정이다.The Korean battery maker is currently in the process of developing batteries for the spacecraft based on its cylindrical batteries, according to multiple reports.복수의 보도에 따르면 한국 배터리 제조업체 LG에너지솔루션은 현재 자사의 원통형 배터리를 기반으로 한 우주선용 배터리를 개발 중이다.The development reportedly comes at SpaceX’s specific request to LG Energy Solution, the longtime battery supplier of the Musk-led Tesla. SpaceX has been using own batteries for its rockets so far.이번 개발은 스페이스X가 머스크가 이끄는 테슬라의 오랜 배터리 공급 업체이기도 한 LG에너지솔루션에 구체적인 요청을 해 진행된 것으로 알려졌다. 그동안 스페이스X는 로켓에 자체 제작 배터리를 사용해 왔다.LG Energy currently supplies SpaceX with 2170 cylindrical-type batteries, indicating their size of 21 millimeters (0.8 inches) in diameter and 70 millimeters in length.현재 LG에너지솔루션은 스페이스X에 지름 21㎜, 길이 70㎜의 2170 원통형 배터리를 공급하고 있다.The supply will likely start as early as next year, the reports said.보도에 따르면 공급은 이르면 내년부터 시작될 것으로 보인다.“SpaceX’s selection of LG Energy Solution as a supplier may have come from LG’s development records of batteries for spacesuits and the Korean battery maker’s attempt to expand its business portfolio to non-EV sectors,” said Rho Woo-ho, a researcher at Meritz Securities.메리츠증권의 노우호 연구원은 “스페이스X가 LG에너지솔루션을 공급업체로 선택한 이유는 LG가 우주복용 배터리를 개발한 경험과 한국 배터리 제조업체가 비전기차 부문으로 사업 포트폴리오를 확장하려는 시도에서 비롯됐을 수 있다”고 말했다.LG Energy declined to comment, adding that “nothing can be confirmed related to deals with clients.”LG에너지솔루션은 “고객과의 거래와 관련해 확인해 줄 수 있는 사항이 없다”며 언급을 거부했다.Starship is a fully reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed for a Mars mission and completed its fifth test flight last month.스타십은 화성 탐사 임무를 위해 개발 중인 완전 재사용 가능한 대형 발사체로, 지난달 다섯 번째 시험 비행을 완료했다.Under Musk’s goal to “one day take humanity to Mars,” it is designed to carry up to 100 people — around 20 times more than existing rockets — and can deliver 100 tons of payload.“언젠가 인류를 화성으로 데려간다”는 머스크의 목표 아래, 스타십은 최대 100명, 즉 기존 로켓 정원의 약 20배를 태울 수 있으며, 적재 화물 100t을 운반할 수 있다.SpaceX aims to have Starship up and running by September 2025, when the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Artemis 3 moon mission is scheduled to lift off.스페이스X는 미 항공우주국(NASA)의 아르테미스 3호 달 탐사 임무가 예정된 2025년 9월까지 스타십을 가동하는 것을 목표로 세우고 있다Following the news of the potential SpaceX deal, LG Energy Solution shares jumped 4.4 percent to close at 416,000 won ($298.21) on Monday after hitting more than 9 percent during intraday trading.스페이스X와의 계약 가능성이 있다는 소식이 전해지자 LG에너지솔루션 주가는 월요일 장중 한때 9% 넘게 상승한 뒤 4.4% 오른 41만6000원으로 마감했다.LG Energy Solution is scrambling to expand its non-EV businesses as a measure to defend profitability amid faltering EV demand.LG에너지솔루션은 부진한 전기차 수요 속에서 수익성을 방어하기 위한 수단으로 비전기차 사업 확장을 서두르고 있다.It, in May, inked a deal to provide 4.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage system batteries to Hanwha Solutions.이 기업은 지난 5월 한화솔루션과 4.8 GWh 규모의 에너지 저장 장치 배터리를 공급하는 계약을 체결했다.WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [sarah.chea@joongang.co.kr, park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr]]