Lotte lights up, Shinsegae shines as Christmas festivity comes to town

Lotte Department Store's “Christmas Market” opens in the square behind Lotte World Mall and Lotte Tower on Wednesday.The event, running under the theme “Wonderful Showtime” through Jan. 5 of next year, features 41 booths and shops from such brands as Wooderful Life, which offers products made from sustainable wood, and housewares store Room Copenhagen along with various food options.The market also features a Christmas tree and carousel that is free to ride for anyone with a ticket, which costs 2,000 won ($1.44), along with an ice rink decorated by fashion brand Chanel.Shinsegae Department Store is also getting into the festive mood as it continues its tradition of illuminating the facade of its flagship store in Jung District, central Seoul, with Christmas-themed imagery.The exterior of the building is covered in a 1,292-square-meter (13,907-square-foott) digital screen — the size of three basketball courts — and is a popular attraction around this time of year, with the city's real-time data detecting a crowd of around 40,000 in the Myeong-dong Special Tourist Zone as the videos started at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10.