 McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 17:04
A poster for McDonald's Korea's working holiday program [MCDONALD'S KOREA]

McDonald’s Korea will be offering its employees an opportunity to work while enjoying Seoul through its working holiday program.
 
The fast-food franchise is currently recruiting participants for the program, which allows employees to work at McDonald’s locations in different regions, offering them diverse work experience and opportunities to enjoy their time in a new city.
 

For the latest initiative, selected participants will work at McDonald’s stores in Gangnam, southern Seoul, from Jan. 20 to Feb.16. The program covers transit fees in full and accommodation in Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul as well as various gifts. The fast food company believe that this opportunity will allow participants to enjoy the various charms of the capital.
 
They will also be paid their usual wages for the hours worked at the new location.
 
Eligible applicants must be part-time employees aged 19 or older and have worked at McDonald’s for at least six months.
 
This program is being offered in Seoul for the first time in response to requests from employees at regional stores, following the success of similar programs on Jeju Island and in Gangneung, Gangwon, according to the fast food franchise. Its first overseas working holiday program for managers is currently taking place in Taiwan.
 
“We have had demand from employees in regional and metropolitan areas for a working holiday program in Seoul, the hub of K-culture,” said a McDonald’s Korea spokesperson.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
