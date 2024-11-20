Min Hee-jin to step down from ADOR board



YOON SO-YEON

Min Hee-jin is stepping down as a board member of NewJeans' agency ADOR "after realizing that it is all a waste of time," the former CEO said on Wednesday."I have been trying to bring everything back to the way it was in April, to abide by the shareholder contract with HYBE and protect ADOR," Min said in a press release."But HYBE has not only failed to but seems to show no signs of admitting its wrongdoing. I have decided that it would be a waste of time to make any more efforts of this kind."Min's announcement came a week after NewJeans demanded ADOR bring her back as CEO of the company by Nov. 27.HYBE has not yet received Min's resignation letter, according to a spokesperson.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]