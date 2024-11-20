Nonghyup distributes accident prevention supplies in Gangwon

Officials from the Gangwon branch of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, commonly known as Nonghyup, take a commemorative photo at the Dongsong Agricultural Cooperative Association Rice Processing Center in Cherwon County, Gangwon, on Wednesday.The officials delivered accident prevention supplies and machinery to farmers in the area as part of a broader machinery accident prevention campaign.Similar campaigns have taken place nationwide this month, including at facilities in Incheon and Gangjin County, South Jeolla. Nonghyup Property & Casualty Insurance has been conducting activities to prevent agricultural accidents since 2012, doing so in collaboration with the Rural Development Administration since 2017.