Nonghyup distributes accident prevention supplies in Gangwon

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 17:04 Updated: 20 Nov. 2024, 17:56
Officials from the Gangwon branch of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, commonly known as Nonghyup, take a commemorative photo at the Dongsong Agricultural Cooperative Association Rice Processing Center in Cherwon County, Gangwon, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

The officials delivered accident prevention supplies and machinery to farmers in the area as part of a broader machinery accident prevention campaign.
 
Similar campaigns have taken place nationwide this month, including at facilities in Incheon and Gangjin County, South Jeolla. Nonghyup Property & Casualty Insurance has been conducting activities to prevent agricultural accidents since 2012, doing so in collaboration with the Rural Development Administration since 2017. 
