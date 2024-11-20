SK ecoplant gets SME Ministry award for startup support



CHO YONG-JUN

cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr

SK ecoplant has been recognized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups for setting a good example in supporting and working with startup firms.SK Group’s construction arm said Wednesday that it won an award from the SMEs and Startups Ministry, dubbed the Win-win Honors, which recognizes a company that contributed to reducing the gap with small- and medium-sized companies.The firm was chosen for its collaboration with TJ Labs, a software company specializing in indoor GPS technology that was also jointly recognized by the ministry.TJ Labs previously received an award by SK ecoplant at the construction firm's ConTech Meet-up in 2023 and the two firms subsequently co-developed the Hyper Control Center, known by its abbreviated name Hy-Con.Hy-Con utilizes GPS and different sensors to monitor construction projects, including population and congestion management, as well as track the distribution process and provide analytics.The system has already been utilized in the construction of SK ecoplant’s semiconductor plant.The Win-win Honors are awarded to three conglomerates, three small- to medium-sized companies and three government institutions every half year. The first set of companies were chosen in 2023.Companies recognized with the honor will benefit from Immigration VIP Cards for faster processing, a two-year exemption from the ministry’s search on transaction agreements and commemorative plaques.BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]