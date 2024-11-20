 Samsung Biologics lands $668M in contract wins, breaks annual order record
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Biologics lands $668M in contract wins, breaks annual order record

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 10:01
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
Samsung Biologics plant in Incheon [SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS]

Samsung Biologics plant in Incheon [SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS]

 
Samsung Biologics has secured two deals valued at 930.4 billion won ($668.4 million) with an unnamed European pharmaceutical company, the biotech firm said Wednesday.
 
According to the company's regulatory filing, the deals are valued at 752.4 billion won and 178 billion won, respectively. The products and client company were not disclosed due to confidentiality clauses, and the contract extends until Dec. 31, 2031.
 
With these recent agreements, Samsung Biologics' total accumulated orders for the year have surpassed 5 trillion won, marking its highest-ever figure. The company has signed 11 contracts with global pharmaceutical companies since March.  
 
Among these major deals are a $1.06 billion contract signed in July with an undisclosed U.S. pharmaceutical company and a $1.2 billion agreement with an unnamed Asian pharmaceutical company in October.
  
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
tags Samsung Biologics

More in Industry

Samsung Biologics lands $668M in contract wins, breaks annual order record

'Mom influencers' being locked out of Instagram as platform cracks down on child privacy

Incheon apartment undergoes demolition for reconstruction

Posco to shutter first steel wire rod plant after 45 years

Hyundai parts affiliate sets revenue goal of 40% for non-Group orders by 2033

Related Stories

Samsung Biologics opens San Francisco R&D center

Samsung Biologics signs largest-ever $1.2 billion deal

[NEWS IN FOCUS] Samsung Biologics expands contract development business

New CEO takes the helm at Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics clinches $352 million deal with Belgium's UCB
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)