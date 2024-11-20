Samsung Biologics lands $668M in contract wins, breaks annual order record



LEE JAE-LIM

lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr

Samsung Biologics has secured two deals valued at 930.4 billion won ($668.4 million) with an unnamed European pharmaceutical company, the biotech firm said Wednesday.According to the company's regulatory filing, the deals are valued at 752.4 billion won and 178 billion won, respectively. The products and client company were not disclosed due to confidentiality clauses, and the contract extends until Dec. 31, 2031.With these recent agreements, Samsung Biologics' total accumulated orders for the year have surpassed 5 trillion won, marking its highest-ever figure. The company has signed 11 contracts with global pharmaceutical companies since March.Among these major deals are a $1.06 billion contract signed in July with an undisclosed U.S. pharmaceutical company and a $1.2 billion agreement with an unnamed Asian pharmaceutical company in October.BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]