Two-time League of Legends world champion Zeus leaves T1



League of Legends pro gamer Choi “Zeus” Woo-je has parted ways with esports team T1. Choi “Doran” Hyeon-jun will replace Zeus as top-laner.“We truly thank him for all that he has accomplished at T1 and wish him all the best,” the team, home to legendary mid-laner Faker, said of Zeus in an X post.Zeus and T1 teammates Mun “Oner” Hyeon-jun, Faker, Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong and Ryu “Keria” Min-seok,” abbreviated ZOFGK, had formed one of the most successful esports rosters of all time, winning two consecutive League of Legends World Championship titles in 2023 and 2024.The 20-year-old professional is widely seen as a large part of those successes, having served as T1's top-laner in T1 since November 2020. Choi was the World Finals MVP in 2023 and was named LCK Top Laner of the Year in 2022 and 2023.Doran is an established top-laner who has played for Hanwha Life Esports, Gen.G, Team Griffin and more, contributing to Hanwha Life's championship during the LCK 2024 summer season.BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]