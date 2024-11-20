 Two-time League of Legends world champion Zeus leaves T1
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Two-time League of Legends world champion Zeus leaves T1

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 15:21
  • 기자 사진
  • CHO YONG-JUN
League of Legends pro gamer Choi “Zeus” Woo-je parted ways with T1 [T1]

League of Legends pro gamer Choi “Zeus” Woo-je parted ways with T1 [T1]

 
League of Legends pro gamer Choi “Zeus” Woo-je has parted ways with esports team T1. Choi “Doran” Hyeon-jun will replace Zeus as top-laner.
 
“We truly thank him for all that he has accomplished at T1 and wish him all the best,” the team, home to legendary mid-laner Faker, said of Zeus in an X post.
 
Zeus and T1 teammates Mun “Oner” Hyeon-jun, Faker, Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong and Ryu “Keria” Min-seok,” abbreviated ZOFGK, had formed one of the most successful esports rosters of all time, winning two consecutive League of Legends World Championship titles in 2023 and 2024.
 
The 20-year-old professional is widely seen as a large part of those successes, having served as T1's top-laner in T1 since November 2020. Choi was the World Finals MVP in 2023 and was named LCK Top Laner of the Year in 2022 and 2023.
 
Doran is an established top-laner who has played for Hanwha Life Esports, Gen.G, Team Griffin and more, contributing to Hanwha Life's championship during the LCK 2024 summer season.
 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]
tags League of Legends LOL

More in Industry

Two-time League of Legends world champion Zeus leaves T1

CJ ENM, Warner Bros. to share the silver screen with remake deal

Min Hee-jin to step down from ADOR board

Samsung Biologics lands $668M in contract wins, breaks annual order record

'Mom influencers' being locked out of Instagram as platform cracks down on child privacy

Related Stories

T1 are only Korean team still in game after Worlds quarterfinals

Pyosik heads home early as TL and Team BDS crash out of Swiss Stage

Worlds is a very Korean affair with 36 of 91 players on home turf

NewJeans to perform at the League of Legends World Championship finals

LoL world champions T1 dominate LCK Awards
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)