 Ceragem's AI-powered health appliances bag 6 CES awards
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 18:50
  • KIM JU-YEON
Health appliance tech company Ceragem won 2025 CES Innovation Awards for six products across three categories, including its AI-powered Home Therapy Booth in the Digital Health category. [CERAGEM]

Health appliance company Ceragem, domestically known for its thermal massage beds and spinal massagers, won six 2025 CES Innovation Awards. They were primarily in the Digital Health category for the smart appliance products’ customizable interfaces, all of which are powered by AI and learning algorithms that adapt to the user’s personal needs.
 
The CES Innovation Award recognizes consumer technology products across 33 categories that exhibit outstanding design and engineering. It is given out by the U.S. tech road show’s organizers, the Consumer Technology Association, every year.
 
Six of Ceragem’s products won awards: its Home Therapy Booth, Home MediCare Bed, Smart Headboard and AI Medi Water in the Digital Health category; the Therapeutic Spa Bed in the Fitness category; and the Neuro Wellness Enhancer for Human Security for All.
 
The Home Therapy Booth, described by Ceragem as a compact one-person sauna, collects and analyzes real-time data such as the user's body temperature and heart rate to change heat, humidity and oxygen levels or alter sound, light and aroma. It draws up a report analyzing the user's health with the measurements taken during the session.
 
The company's newest version of its MediCare Bed, which has a spinal thermal massage function, was awarded once again after its 2024 win for adding AI-powered voice control and integrated sensors to create a personalized environment for sleep. Users can customize light and aromatherapy options as well as communicate with medical staff.
 
Ceragem's AI-powered home-use direct water ionizer, AI Medi Water, won a 2025 CES Innovation Award in the Digital Health category. [CERAGEM]

Ceragem said it will reveal new home health appliances in addition to its awarded products at the upcoming 2025 CES, set to take place in January in Las Vegas.
 
"We strive to provide customers with products that bring value to a healthy lifestyle by continuing our research and development in technology, clinical practice and design," Ceragem chairman CEO Lee Kyung-soo said in the company's news release.
 
Ceragem made its debut at CES in 2024, winning CES Innovation Awards in the Digital Health and Smart Home categories for its Home MediCare Platform and a massage bed called the Master Medical Bed.

BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]
Ceragem's AI-powered health appliances bag 6 CES awards

