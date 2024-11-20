 Haenam 126 Hotel becomes first four-star property in South Jeolla county
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Haenam 126 Hotel becomes first four-star property in South Jeolla county

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 16:26
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
Room inside the Haenam 126 Hotel in Haenam County, South Jeolla [HAENAM 126 HOTEL]

Room inside the Haenam 126 Hotel in Haenam County, South Jeolla [HAENAM 126 HOTEL]

 
The first four-star hotel in Haenam County, South Jeolla, opened Tuesday, according to the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO). 
 
Dubbed the Haenam 126 Hotel, the property is located at the Oceano Tourist Complex at the peninsula's southern tip. It was developed by the KTO to boost regional tourism. 
 

Related Article

 
The hotel has 120 rooms all facing the ocean as well as a ballroom with a 250-person capacity, an infinity pool, a cafe and a restaurant. 
 
Its design is inspired by the house of Haenam-born Confucian scholar Yun Seon-do (1587-1671). The courtyard is one of the highlights of the property, with a panoramic naturescape, according to the KTO. 
 
Haenam 126 Hotel is also the first hotel in Korea to have met all the requirements for the "barrier-free" certification given to facilities that guarantee a safe and convenient experience for the disabled.  
 
The hotel is available for booking through its official website as well as global online travel platforms. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
tags South Jeolla Hotel Haenam County

More in Food & Travel

Haenam 126 Hotel becomes first four-star property in South Jeolla county

Souvenirs from across Korea to be showcased at annual fair in Seoul

IHG's Voco Seoul Myeongdong brings style and convenience to downtown Seoul

Recipe: 'Culinary Class Wars' chef Lee Mi-yeong's rice balls — just in time for suneung

Heritage agency publishes book on Korea's fermented sauce culture

Related Stories

Barley fields

Korean legend Cha Bum-kun's football legacy lives on in Goheung

Discovering the rugged appeal of Korea's lesser-known Heuksan Island

South Jeolla to offer money to qualified foreigners who move to depopulated areas

Rainfall drowns rice paddies in South Jeolla
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)