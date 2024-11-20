Haenam 126 Hotel becomes first four-star property in South Jeolla county
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 16:26
-
- LEE JIAN
- lee.jian@joongang.co.kr
The first four-star hotel in Haenam County, South Jeolla, opened Tuesday, according to the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO).
Dubbed the Haenam 126 Hotel, the property is located at the Oceano Tourist Complex at the peninsula's southern tip. It was developed by the KTO to boost regional tourism.
The hotel has 120 rooms all facing the ocean as well as a ballroom with a 250-person capacity, an infinity pool, a cafe and a restaurant.
Its design is inspired by the house of Haenam-born Confucian scholar Yun Seon-do (1587-1671). The courtyard is one of the highlights of the property, with a panoramic naturescape, according to the KTO.
Haenam 126 Hotel is also the first hotel in Korea to have met all the requirements for the "barrier-free" certification given to facilities that guarantee a safe and convenient experience for the disabled.
The hotel is available for booking through its official website as well as global online travel platforms.
BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)