Souvenirs from across Korea to be showcased at annual fair in Seoul
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 13:23
Quirky memorabilia from across the country will be on display at the annual Souvenir Fair, taking place on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul.
Jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Korea Tourism Organization, the fair will showcase souvenirs from over 120 public and private Korean companies.
The event promises an immersive shopping experience, with over 100 booths designed like houses to give visitors the feeling of "entering real homes in alleyways," said the ministry.
An awards ceremony will also celebrate the best souvenirs at the fair, along with exhibitions and on-site programs where visitors can create their own souvenirs or taste some food. Activities include decorating keyboards with Korea’s traditional dancheong pattern and tasting dried persimmons, which received a presidential medal.
Choi Ji-hye, author of “Trend Korea 2025,” and Ko Yeoung-mi, head of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art's department, will discuss the current souvenir market and its future. Chef Oh Se-deuk will share some recipes, while Wadiz CEO Choi Dong-chul will lead a session on funding souvenirs through crowdfunding.
More information on the event is available on the fair’s official website.
