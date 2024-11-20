A frightening list of neocons to be removed (KOR)

A list of neocons is fast spreading on social media in the United States. It functions like a kill list of people who are not to be included in the Trump administration. At the top of the list are former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. On Nov. 9, Trump personally announced that they would be excluded from his cabinet.The call for excluding neocons from Trump 2.0 reflects the demand that America must stop playing the role of world police. They want the United States to not pay the cost of protecting its allies, including the NATO. They also insist that the ongoing wars in Russia and the Middle East — as well as potential war situations involving China — should be prevented through “negotiations” in advance.They are particularly wary of hawks against China. They instigate public fear by suggesting conspiracy theories by saying, “If the United States fights a war for Taiwan, tens of millions of Americans will be killed by China’s electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks, which is stronger than America.” They claim that the United States must pursue negotiation to prevent a war as China is a fearful country.Based on such claims, Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser nominee Mike Waltz are also on the list. They are notable hard-liners toward China, who advocate for “peace through strength.”On Nov. 11, ardent supporters of Trump collectively protested the news of their nominations. In the end, Trump didn’t announce the nominations that day. Instead, he first named Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense and Waltz as national security advisor. Rubio’s nomination was postponed to Nov. 13, while the public attention was focused on Hegseth.Mainstream media didn’t expect Hegseth to be named as defense secretary, but he had already emerged as a candidate for the job. A core group of Trump’s supporters defined him as someone who can advise Trump not to go to war with China over Taiwan. The nomination of Hegseth led to controversies over his lack of expertise and sexual harassment allegation, but his nomination was somewhat successful in quelling the resistance from Trump’s hard-core supporters.Chances are high that Trump, who is swayed by his strong supporters, will resume negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. But proper negotiations cannot happen if Trump wants to meet with Kim only to avoid a war out of the fear about his nuclear weapons.Throughout the campaign, Trump repeatedly said that he got along with Kim, but didn’t specifically say what kind of negotiations he would have with Kim. That’s not all. The Republican Party in July removed the goal of “denuclearizing North Korea” from its new party platform.미국의 소셜미디어(SNS)에 ‘네오콘(Neocon·신보수주의) 리스트’가 퍼지고 있다. 트럼프 행정부에 참여해선 안 될 사람을 적은 일종의 살생부다.살생부의 맨 위엔 마이크 폼페이오 전 국무장관과 니키 헤일리 전 주유엔 대사의 이름이 적혀 있다. 그리고 트럼프는 지난 9일 두 사람을 인선에서 배제한다고 직접 발표했다. 초강경 지지자들의 압력이 실제 인사에까지 영향을 주고 있다는 뜻이다.네오콘을 배제해야 한다는 주장을 단순화하면 ‘세계의 경찰’ 역할을 중단하라는 것이다. 나토(NATO·북대서양조약기구) 등 동맹의 안보에 들어가는 비용을 미국이 부담할 수 없고, 러시아·중동 등 진행 중인 전쟁을 비롯해 중국 등 잠재적 전쟁 발생 상황도 ‘협상’으로 막으라고 요구한다.특히 대(對)중국 매파를 경계한다. 이들은 “미국이 대만을 위해 전쟁을 치른다면 이미 미국보다 강한 중국의 EMP 공격 등으로 수천만 명의 미국인이 죽게 될 것”이란 등의 음모론을 내세워 대중의 두려움을 자극한다. 중국이 무서우니 미리 협상으로 전쟁을 막으라는 요구다.이러한 주장을 근거로 마코 루비오 국무장관 지명자와 마이크 왈츠 국가안보보좌관 지명자도 살생부에 올라 있다. 이들은 ‘힘을 통한 평화’를 내세우는 대표적인 대중 강경파다.지난 11일 강경파들은 이들의 지명 소식에 집단적으로 반발했다. 결국 트럼프는 당일 발표를 하지 못했고, 다음날인 12일 폭스뉴스의 진행자 피트 헤그세스를 국방장관으로, 왈츠를 안보보좌관으로 먼저 지명했다. 루비오의 지명은 여론의 관심이 헤그세스로 집중된 이후인 13일로 미뤄졌다.주류 언론은 헤그세스를 전혀 예상하지 못했다. 그러나 헤그세스는 강경파들 사이에선 이미 “트럼프에게 미국을 무너뜨릴 수 있는 중국과 대만 때문에 전쟁을 하지 말라고 조언할 사람”이라며 국방장관 후보로 떠오른 상태였다. 헤그세스의 지명은 전문성 부족은 물론 성추행 의혹 등 논란으로 이어졌지만, 강경파들의 ‘반란’을 잠재우는 데는 어느 정도 성공을 거뒀다.강경파들에 휘둘리는 트럼프는 북한의 김정은과 협상을 재개할 가능성이 크다. 그러나 강경파의 논리대로 이미 핵을 가지고 있다고 평가되는 북한이 무서워서 전쟁을 피하기 위한 대화 테이블이 시작된다면 제대로 된 협상이 진행될 리 없다.트럼프는 선거 기간 내내 강경파들을 향해 “김정은과 잘 지냈다”는 말을 여러 차례 반복했지만, 김정은과 어떤 협상을 하겠다고 명확하게 말한 적이 없다. 또 ‘트럼프당’을 표방하며 지난 7월 공개된 공화당의 새 정강에도 ‘북한의 비핵화’라는 대북 정책의 목표가 삭제된 상태다.