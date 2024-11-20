What matters is practical diplomacy with China (KOR)

In a remarkable turn, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday said, “For South Korea, the United States and China are not countries for us to choose between,” stressing the importance of close cooperation with the two countries. The comment came during his interview with a local media outlet on his visit to Brazil to attend the G20 summit there. Yoon’s rhetoric suggests a dramatic shift in his perception of diplomatic and security interests. The president concentrated on reinforcing the alliance with Uncle Sam during the first half of his fiver-year term.President Yoon has been devoted to bolstering security cooperation with the United States and Japan since the normalization of the Seoul-Tokyo relations in March. In the process, Yoon was under fire for triggering unnecessary conflicts with China and Russia. Yoon may have changed his stance after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two years on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Peru last Friday. In that summit, Yoon requested Xi to play a constructive role in the close military ties between North Korea and Russia, as clearly seen in the North’s dispatch of its troops to Russia. In reaction, Xi expressed hopes for eased tensions in the Korean Peninsula. The two leaders reportedly had friendly talks after putting their uncomfortable feelings behind them.Diplomatic circles share the view that China certainly felt uneasy about the tight military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow as it goes against China’s strategic interests. Fortunately, China offered a breakthrough in the icy relations between Seoul and Beijing by sending its premier to the Korea-Japan-China summit in Seoul in May. Recently, South Korea and China also replaced their ambassadors to each country to help refresh their relations.Both Korea and China will hardly be able to avoid the upcoming storms — the America First tenet, the isolationist path and the obvious tariff war under the second Trump administration. Korea and China compete with one another, but there are many areas for cooperation, such as the North Korean nuclear threat, security and chips. If Yoon chooses to prioritize practical interests over ideology in his foreign policy, that will have a positive effect on both sides.But considering all the uncertainties under Trump 2.0, President Yoon needs to moderate the speed of getting along with China. Former president Park Geun-hye watched the Chinese military parade in the Tiananmen Square, but received a relentless retaliation for her administration’s decision to deploy the Thaad anti-missile system. Former president Moon Jae-in even admired China for “being a big country,” yet had to eat a meal on his own, repeatedly. Yoon must not replay such mishaps.윤석열 대통령이 그제 "한국에 있어 미국과 중국은 둘 중 하나를 선택해야 하는 문제가 아니다"면서 한국은 미·중 양국과 긴밀히 협력해 나가야 한다고 말했다. 이 발언은 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의 참석을 위해 브라질을 방문한 윤 대통령의 현지 언론 인터뷰 중에 나왔다. 윤 대통령의 이번 발언은 외교·안보 인식과 기조의 변화 가능성을 내포한 듯해 주목할 만하다. 2022년 5월 취임 이후 최근까지 임기 전반기에 윤 대통령은 일각에서 지나친 '미국 일변도'라고 지적할 정도로 한·미 동맹에 올인하는 행보를 보여왔었다.지난해 3월 한·일 관계 정상화를 시작으로 한·미 동맹 신뢰 강화에 이어 한·미·일 안보 협력으로 줄곧 직진해 왔다. 대체로 옳은 방향이었다. 다만 그 과정에서 중국 및 러시아와 불필요한 마찰을 야기한 언사들이 국익에 맞느냐는 논란을 낳기도 했다. 이런 맥락에서 볼 때 지난 15일 아시아·태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의를 계기로 2022년 이후 2년 만에 성사된 시진핑 중국 국가주석과의 페루 한·중 정상회담이 윤 대통령의 인식 변화에 적잖은 영향을 줬을 것이란 해석이 나온다. 당시 윤 대통령은 북한의 도발과 파병 등 위험한 북·러 군사 밀착에 대해 "중국이 건설적으로 역할을 해 달라"고 요청했다. 이에 시 주석이 "역내 정세의 완화를 희망하고 한반도의 긴장을 원하지 않는다"며 긍정적 기조로 화답했다. 두 정상이 그동안의 불편함을 뒤로하고 상당히 우호적인 분위기에서 대화했다고도 한다.사실 우크라이나 전쟁을 계기로 끈끈해진 북·러의 군사적 밀착은 중국의 전략적 이익에도 어긋나 중국 측이 상당히 불편해한다는 게 외교가의 정설이다. 이 와중에 그동안 소원했던 한·중 간 관계 회복의 공간과 모멘텀이 생겼다. 실제로 지난 5월 한·일·중 정상회의에 중국 총리가 4년여 만에 방한했고, 최근엔 한·중 양측이 상대국 주재 대사를 교체해 새롭게 출발할 분위기도 마련됐다.미국 우선주의, 고립주의, 관세 전쟁을 예고한 트럼프 2기 출범을 앞두고 국제 정세가 요동치는 가운데 한국과 중국에도 조만간 상당한 파장이 몰아닥칠 것이다. 한국은 중국과 경쟁하면서도 북핵 등 안보와, 반도체 등 경제 분야에서 상호 협력할 분야가 많다. 이런 상황에서 윤 대통령이 가치와 이념보다 실리와 실용을 중시하는 방향으로 외교 기조를 조정, 관리한다면 긍정적 효과가 기대된다.다만 예측 가능성이 낮은 트럼프 2기의 성향을 고려한다면 특정 방향으로 과속하지 말고 적절한 속도 조절은 필요할 것이다. 천안문 성루까지 올라가며 성의를 보였지만 '사드 보복'을 당한 박근혜 정부, 중국을 큰 나라로 추앙하더니 '혼밥 외교' 홀대를 자초한 문재인 정부의 저자세 시행착오만은 되풀이하지 말아야 한다.