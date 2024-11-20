 2PM's Lee Jun-ho to go on tour in January
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 16:09 Updated: 20 Nov. 2024, 16:40
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer and actor Lee Jun-ho of boy band 2PM arrives at the Incheon International Airport on Nov. 7 [NEWS1]

Lee Jun-ho of boy band 2PM is set to tour Incheon, Tokyo and São Paulo with concerts early next year, his agency JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The concerts, titled “Midnight Sun,” will be held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on Jan. 25 and 26. He will move to Tokyo on Feb. 8 and 9 and São Paulo on March 1 and 2.
 

Poster for Lee Jun-ho's upcoming concert ″Midnight Sun″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Tickets for the Incheon shows will be available to purchase on Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. exclusively for members of Lee’s fan club. Members of Hottest, the name of 2PM’s fandom, will be able to purchase tickets on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. Regular admission begins Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.
 
Lee last held two solo concerts last January, titled “The Day We Meet Again,” which is also the name of the digital single he released the same month. Lee is set to star in the upcoming Netflix original series “Cashero,” based on the Kakao webtoon of the same name. The release date has not been announced yet.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
