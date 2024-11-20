A.C.E hold press showcase for third single 'Pinata' — in pictures



A.C.E held its highly anticipated comeback press showcase on Wednesday at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul to celebrate the release of its third single, "Pinata."The five-member group — Kang Yu-chan, Lee Dong-hun, Park Jun-hee, Kim Byeong-kwan and Wow — performed the lead track "Pinata" and the single "Supernatural," and also answered questions from the media."Pinata" was officially released on Wednesday at 6 p.m.Here are some highlights from the event, featuring A.C.E as the members posed for the cameras and performed their new track.