A.C.E hold press showcase for third single 'Pinata' — in pictures
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 19:20
-
- DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
- gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr
Boy band A.C.E poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul for the release of its single "Pinata." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
A.C.E held its highly anticipated comeback press showcase on Wednesday at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul to celebrate the release of its third single, "Pinata."
The five-member group — Kang Yu-chan, Lee Dong-hun, Park Jun-hee, Kim Byeong-kwan and Wow — performed the lead track "Pinata" and the single "Supernatural," and also answered questions from the media.
"Pinata" was officially released on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event, featuring A.C.E as the members posed for the cameras and performed their new track.
Boy band A.C.E poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul for the release of its single "Pinata." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band A.C.E poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul for the release of its single "Pinata." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band A.C.E poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul for the release of its single "Pinata." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
A.C.E’s Kang Yu-chan poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul for the release of its single "Pinata." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
A.C.E’s Lee Dong-hun poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul for the release of its single "Pinata." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
A.C.E’s Park Jun-hee poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul for the release of its single "Pinata." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
A.C.E’s Kim Byeong-kwan poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul for the release of its single "Pinata." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
A.C.E’s Kim Wow poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul for the release of its single "Pinata." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band A.C.E performs lead track ″Pinata″ during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band A.C.E performs lead track ″Pinata″ during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band A.C.E performs lead track ″Pinata″ during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band A.C.E performs lead track ″Pinata″ during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band A.C.E performs lead track ″Pinata″ during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band A.C.E performs single ″Supernatural″ during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band A.C.E performs single ″Supernatural″ during a showcase held on Nov. 20 at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
