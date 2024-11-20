Blackpink Lisa to drop full-length album on Feb. 28



Lisa of Blackpink will release her first full-length solo album "Alter Ego" on Feb. 28, 2025, her self-established agency LLOUD said Wednesday.Lisa has been actively releasing solo music ever since she established her own label LLOUD in February this year. She rolled out singles "Rockstar" in June, "New Woman" with Rosalia in August and "Moonlit Floor" in October.Lisa was the third Blackpink member to announce having her own label, following bandmates Jennie and Jisoo — who both founded individual management labels with members of their families.The remaining member, Rosé, signed a management contract with The Black Label earlier this year, joining fellow artists Jeon Somi, Taeyang of Big Bang and Zion.T.Lisa won the Best Collaboration award for "New Woman" at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) on Nov. 10."Lisa has been showing endless versatility with each new music," her agency said in a press release. "Her first full-length solo album is also expected to deliver a new side of the singer."BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]