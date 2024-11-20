Boy band P1Harmony to tour Europe next year

Boy band P1Harmony will embark on its European tour, "2025 P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : UTOP1A] IN EUROPE," next year, the band's agency FNC Entertainment said on Wednesday.As an extension of its second world tour, “P1ustage H: UTOP1A," which began in April, the European tour will kick off in Milan on Jan. 3, 2025, followed by stops in Oberhausen, Germany, on Jan. 5; Helsinki, Finland, on Jan. 8; Berlin on Jan. 10; London on Jan. 13; Paris on Jan. 15; Lisbon on Jan. 17; and Lodz, Poland, on Jan. 19.“After elevating the scale of their tour with arena performances in North America, the European leg will continue with the same energy,” FNC Entertainment said in a news release.The band kicked off its second world tour, “P1ustage H: UTOP1A,” in April beginning with Seoul, and toured around 11 cities around North America regions, including Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Oakland and Los Angeles.P1Harmony recently held a fan meet and greet, “P1Harmony FAN MEETING［P1uspace H：CHAMP1ON's OLYMP1ece],” on Saturday and Sunday in Seoungbuk District, western Seoul.The band is set to perform at this year’s “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour” on Dec. 17.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]