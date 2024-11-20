 Boy band P1Harmony to tour Europe next year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band P1Harmony to tour Europe next year

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 12:59
Boy band P1Harmony poses for a photo at ″2024 KGMA″ on Saturday. [NEWS1]

Boy band P1Harmony poses for a photo at ″2024 KGMA″ on Saturday. [NEWS1]

 
Boy band P1Harmony will embark on its European tour, "2025 P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : UTOP1A] IN EUROPE," next year, the band's agency FNC Entertainment said on Wednesday.
 
As an extension of its second world tour, “P1ustage H: UTOP1A," which began in April, the European tour will kick off in Milan on Jan. 3, 2025, followed by stops in Oberhausen, Germany, on Jan. 5; Helsinki, Finland, on Jan. 8; Berlin on Jan. 10; London on Jan. 13; Paris on Jan. 15; Lisbon on Jan. 17; and Lodz, Poland, on Jan. 19.
 
“After elevating the scale of their tour with arena performances in North America, the European leg will continue with the same energy,” FNC Entertainment said in a news release.
 
The band kicked off its second world tour, “P1ustage H: UTOP1A,” in April beginning with Seoul, and toured around 11 cities around North America regions, including Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Oakland and Los Angeles.
 
P1Harmony recently held a fan meet and greet, “P1Harmony FAN MEETING［P1uspace H：CHAMP1ON's OLYMP1ece],” on Saturday and Sunday in Seoungbuk District, western Seoul.
 
The band is set to perform at this year’s “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour” on Dec. 17.
 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea P1Harmony

More in K-pop

Min Hee-jin to step down from ADOR board

Boy band P1Harmony to tour Europe next year

Blackpink's Lisa to drop full-length album on Feb. 28

Soobin of Tomorrow X Together to take time off due to health issues

'Artists are not employees': Gov't closes NewJeans' Hanni bullying case

Related Stories

Boy band P1Harmony to appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Boy band P1Harmony appears on FOX 5's morning talk show

P1Harmony to drop first full-length album 'Killin' It,' in February

Boy band P1Harmony returns with Latin-inspired album 'Sad Song'

20-minute version of P1Harmony film streamed by Amazon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)