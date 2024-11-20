Girl group BabyMonster to kick off first world tour in January

Girl group BabyMonster will kick off its first world tour, “Hello Monsters,” at KSPO Dome, its agency YG Entertainment said Wednesday.The tour will begin with shows on Jan. 25 and 26 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. It will then take the band to the United States, where it will perform in New Jersey in February and Los Angeles in March.More stops will be added in the future, the agency said."The band plans to expand its popularity by performing in various regions beyond North America, as we’ve previously said to 'meet as many fans as possible,'" the agency said in a press release.Ticket sales will begin on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. for members of the fan club, Monstiez, and general sales will begin Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Interpark.The group's first full-length album, “DRIP,” released on Nov. 1, topped the iTunes Album Charts in 11 regions on the day of its release and reached No. 149 on the Billboard 200 albums chart as of Nov. 16.BabyMonster debuted as a full seven-member group on April 1 with its EP "BABYMONS7ER" under YG Entertainment. The group made its initial debut on Nov. 27, 2023, with “Batter Up” before Ahyeon joined. The group consists of seven members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora, Chiquita and Ahyeon.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]