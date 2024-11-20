Soobin of Tomorrow X Together to take time off due to health issues



Soobin of boy band Tomorrow X Together will be taking a break due to health issues, his agency BigHit Music said Tuesday."Soobin recently visited the hospital after showing symptoms of bad health and was recommended plenty of rest by the medical staff," the agency said on fan community platform Weverse."The artist has a strong will to continue his activities, but we decided to take a break because recovering his health is the utmost priority. We are sorry for worrying the fans with the sudden news."Soobin will be sitting out the 2024 MAMA Awards on Nov. 22 and 23 and the upcoming year-end music ceremonies as well as the fan meet and greet scheduled to take place in Japan and Shanghai."My heart feels so heavy to make such a decision, but I had a lot of talks with Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and [Huening] Kai, who I feel both sorry and grateful for supporting my decision," Soobin said in a hand-written letter to fans."There have been times when I felt bad but I was able to get through them thanks to MOA," he said, mentioning the group's official fan club name MOA. "I have decided that I need this time to regain myself so that I can be with you for a long time.""Your happiness is always my priority," he continued. "I feel so heavy-hearted so give sad news to MOA, who only gives me love and joy. But I will recover fast so that you don't have to wait long. I always love you MOA."Fans have been voicing their concerns for Tomorrow X Together since earlier this year.Member Yeonjun released his solo track while preparing for the group's new album, a world tour and shooting TV shows with his bandmates. Member Huening Kai had to sit out two days of the Seoul concerts this month during the "Act: Promise" encore concerts after falling ill during the performance.Member Beomgyu also sat out some of the band's schedules during the 2022 world tour due to health issues.