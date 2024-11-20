 Twice, ILLIT, Tomorrow X Together, Le Sserafim to perform on Japanese year-end TV show
Twice, ILLIT, Tomorrow X Together, Le Sserafim to perform on Japanese year-end TV show

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 16:23
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Twice [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Twice [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
A number of K-pop acts will be making appearances on Japanese broadcaster NHK’s annual year-end TV show “Kohaku Uta Gassen.”
 
The agencies of Twice, ILLIT, Tomorrow X Together and Le Sserafim confirmed the groups' upcoming performances on Wednesday. The program will be broadcast on Dec. 31.
 

Now in its 75th edition, the show is a singing competition among the most popular artists of that year, dividing the female and male artists into teams of red and white, respectively.
 
It’s Twice’s fifth time and Le Sserafim’s third time to be featured on the program. It is the other groups’ first times.
 
Meanwhile, boy band TWS under Pledis Entertainment and Le Sserafim are also set to appear on the FNS Music Festival, another annual music show on Japanese television station Fuji TV. The program will be broadcast on Dec. 11.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
tags k-pop twice illit tomorrow x together le sserafim

