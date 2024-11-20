 'Heartsping: Teenieping of Love' to become romance musical in January
'Heartsping: Teenieping of Love' to become romance musical in January

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 18:02
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
Movie poster of Korean animation "Heartsping: Teenieping of Love" [YONHAP]

The viral pink fairy animation, "Heartsping: Teenieping of Love," is set for a romance musical makeover in January, according to the movie's producer SAMG on Wednesday. 
 
Local magician Lee Eun-gyeol is helming the upcoming musical as the production aims to stage a fantastical show "bringing the movie's imaginations to reality by incorporating magic." 
 

The characters will be depicted with puppets instead of actors behind masks, SAMG added. 
 
The plot is based on the original Heartsping movie but will focus on the romance between Heartsping and her male friend, Romi.  
  
The movie "Heartsping: Teenieping of Love" premiered in theaters on Aug. 7 and has since logged in over 1 million views. It currently sits as the second-highest grossing homegrown animation.  
 
The movie is a spin-off of the 2020 TV series "Catch! Teenieping" that aired weekly for four seasons on local broadcaster KBS.  

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
