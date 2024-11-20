 Korean art, music to be showcased around Abu Dhabi in December
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 14:58
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
A scene from "Jungle" by the Korea National Contemporary Dance Company [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

Korean art and music are set to be on display around Abu Dhabi through December as part of the government cultural exchange program with the United Arab Emirates, 2024 Korea Season UAE.
 
It is the second Korea House following the one in Paris, France, in July.  
 
The UAE's iteration will hold its headlining performance, "Jungle" by the Korea National Contemporary Dance Company, on Wednesday evening at NYU Abu Dhabi's concert hall.
 

Korean artists will also be featured at Abu Dhabi Art, an annual art fair in the city slated to take place on Nov. 21. Nam June Paik Art Center's Director Park Nam-hee, media artist Kim A-young and the winner of the Korea Artist Prize 2023 Kwon Byung-jun will hold a talk session about Korea's pioneering video artist Nam June Paik.
 
Youth orchestras run by the Korea Culture and Arts Education Service and Abu Dhabi will give a collaborative performance at NYU Abu Dhabi's concert hall on Nov. 27, and Korea's traditional gugak musical acts SB Circle and Coreyah will perform on Dec. 6 as part of Abu Dhabi's live performance series "CF Unplugged." 
 
Poster for the 2024 Korea House UAE [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

The 2024 Korea Season UAE, helmed by the local Culture Ministry, the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange and the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE, follows Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol's first official visit to the UAE last year and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Seoul in May. 
 
More information is available on Korea House's official webpage, koreaseason.co.kr.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
