 Spinoff of 'EXchange,' the hit dating show where exes live together, to air in 2025
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 12:58
A still from Tving's dating show ″EXchange 3″ [TVING]

A still from Tving's dating show ″EXchange 3″ [TVING]

 
A spinoff of Tving’s hit dating show “EXchange" will air next year, the Korean streaming service said Wednesday.
 
“EXchange, Another Beginning” will bring back select participants from the first three seasons of the show to explore new storylines. 
 

Since its debut in 2021, the dating show has gained significant popularity for its unique premise where participants are not strangers, but exes. Four pairs of ex-couples live under one roof, with some hoping to rekindle old romances while others explore new connections. The latest season concluded in April.
 
In the upcoming spinoff, familiar faces will embark on a trip together, showcasing fresh dynamics and chemistry, according to Tving.  
 
“The idea behind the spinoff was to explore what could happen if participants who resonated deeply with viewers by showing their genuine emotions with ex-lovers and new romances reunite,” said the show's production crew.
 
The fourth season of “Transit Love” will also air next year.

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
