Korean, French warships conduct joint exercise in seas off Busan

Korea and France conducted a joint naval training exercise on Wednesday to bolster their security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the Korean Navy said.The exercise took place at sea near Busan and involved the 4,400-ton Korean Navy destroyer ROKS Choi Young as well as the French Navy's 2,600-ton frigate FS Prairial, according to Korean Navy officials.The exercise also involved a Lynx helicopter from the Korean Navy.The Korean Navy said that Wednesday's training was aimed at enhancing the two forces' interoperability in communications and maneuvering tactics, as well as practicing shipborne takeoff and landing.The exercise is the latest in a series of joint drills conducted this year by the Korean Navy with friendly forces from the Netherlands, Germany and Australia.The FS Prairial last visited Korea in April last year on a port call to Incheon.The ship's visit coincided with a trip to Korea by then-French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who pledged that France would deepen its commitment to preserving peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region alongside regional partners such as Korea.