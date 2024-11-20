Ukraine fires U.S.-supplied long-range missiles into Russia



SARAH KIM

kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr

Ukraine fired six U.S.-supplied long-range missiles at Russia's southwestern Bryansk region, Moscow's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.This marks the first reported use of the American-made Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, within Russia, and comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday formally lowered Moscow's threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Ukraine's military used six ATACMS to strike a facility in the Bryansk region at 3:25 a.m.Moscow claimed that five of the missiles were shot down and another was damaged. It said that fragments led to a fire at military facility, but there were no casualties or damages.Senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials confirmed that the Ukrainian military used the missiles to strike into Russia for the first time, reported The New York Times Tuesday.The report said that the pre-dawn attack struck an ammunition depot in Bryansk, citing Ukrainian officials.U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday authorized the first such use of ATACMS by Kyiv, likely in response to North Korean troops joining Russia's war on Ukraine.In response, Putin on Tuesday formally approved of lowering the bar for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks. Russia's updated nuclear doctrine reflects that an attack from a nonnuclear state, if backed by a nuclear power, will be treated as a joint attack on Russia.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's state-run TASS news agency Tuesday that "the nuclear doctrine update was required to bring the document in line with the current political situation."He added that the use of nuclear weapons would be a "last resort measure."The U.S. government informed the South Korean government in advance of its decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied ATACMS for strikes inside Russia, Seoul's presidential office said Monday.When asked whether Washington had shared information ahead of its authorization for the use of the missile system, a senior presidential official told reporters on the margins of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, that Seoul has been "notified of the U.S. decision."The surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, fueled by solid rocket propellant, are manufactured by Lockheed Martin and have a range of approximately 300 kilometers.The presidential official said that South Korea has made no decision regarding providing lethal arms to Ukraine, though President Yoon Suk Yeol has previously indicated that Seoul could consider the possibility depending on the development of military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]