 Oman embassy celebrates country's 54th National Day in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Oman embassy celebrates country's 54th National Day in Seoul

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 19:19
 
Oman's Ambassador to Korea Zakariya Hamed Al Saadi, center, attends a ceremony to commemorate the 54th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman with members of diplomatic corps and other dignitaries on Tuesday at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul. [CHOI JI-YOUNG]

Oman's Ambassador to Korea Zakariya Hamed Al Saadi, center, attends a ceremony to commemorate the 54th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman with members of diplomatic corps and other dignitaries on Tuesday at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul. [CHOI JI-YOUNG]

 
Oman's Ambassador to Korea Zakariya Hamed Al Saadi attends a ceremony to commemorate the 54th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman with members of the diplomatic corps and dignitaries on Tuesday at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul. 
 
 
Oman's Ambassador to Korea Zakariya Hamed Al Saadi, center, attends a ceremony to commemorate the 54th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman with members of diplomatic corps and other dignitaries on Tuesday at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul. [CHOI JI-YOUNG]

Oman's Ambassador to Korea Zakariya Hamed Al Saadi, center, attends a ceremony to commemorate the 54th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman with members of diplomatic corps and other dignitaries on Tuesday at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul. [CHOI JI-YOUNG]

tags Korea Oman Diplomacy National Day

More in Diplomacy

Oman embassy celebrates country's 54th National Day in Seoul

First memorial service for wartime forced labor victims to be held at Japan's Sado Mines

Yoon meets with British, South African leaders as G20 summit concludes

Yoon pledges support for countries vulnerable to climate change

Yoon and Ramaphosa discuss critical mineral supply chains and security at Brazil summit

Related Stories

Oman celebrates its 51st National Day

Oman celebrates its 53rd National Day with new visions

Azerbaijani embassy hosts Victory Day ceremony in Seoul

Oman Day

[SPONSORED REPORTS] Oman marks 50th National Day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)