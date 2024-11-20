 Yoon and Ramaphosa discuss critical mineral supply chains and security at Brazil summit
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 11:06
President Yoon Suk Yeol, center on second row, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, second from left on first row, pose for a photo during the launching ceremony of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty held Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday. [POOL/YONHAP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a summit in Brazil on Tuesday to discuss cooperation on supply chains for critical minerals and security issues, Yoon's office said.
 
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro to focus on strengthening trade and investment, and the energy sector ties between the two nations.
 

The two leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration in the critical minerals sectors to address instability in the global supply chain.
 
Yoon introduced a plan to launch the Korea-Africa critical minerals dialogue at Mining Indaba, an African mining conference set to take place in South Africa in February, and asked for Ramaphosa's support for the initiative, the office said.
 
They also agreed to work together to send a "stern message" against North Korea's provocations and its troop dispatch to support Russia's war in Ukraine, characterizing their military cooperation as violations of UN Security Council resolutions, it noted.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol South Africa



