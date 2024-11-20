Kim Jong-un calls for rapid progress on new industrial sites across North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected industrial factories under construction and urged their successful completion in 20 regions as planned, the North's state media reported Wednesday.Kim gave a "field guidance" at regional industrial factories under construction in Songchon County, South Phyongan Province, the previous day, stressing the country's policy of opening up "a new era of regional development," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.In a parliamentary meeting in January, the North's leader set forth a project to build modernized factories in 20 cities and counties over a 10-year period to enhance the living standards of the people, named the Regional Development 20x10 Policy.During the inspection, Kim expressed satisfaction with the "sure successes" achieved in the 20 regions in the first year of his signature policy being carried out.He highlighted that the validity of the governing party's policy to achieve "simultaneous, balanced and rapid development across the country" has been proven and called for perfectly completing the construction of those factories.Kim said the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) will "strictly" review the first year of the implementation of the regional development policy at a party plenary session set for next month.The latest visit marked the second time that Kim has visited the construction site in Songchon, following his first visit when construction began in February.South Korea's unification ministry earlier expressed skepticism over the North's regional development plan, raising questions about whether the resource-scarce country would have sufficient equipment and funds to implement the project.Yonhap