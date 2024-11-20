Korean Esports icon Faker inspires with tale of resilience at Foreign Ministry forum



LIM JEONG-WON

For Korean Esports legend Faker, losing meant more than just failure.It was an opportunity to learn and grow.“The world of professional sports is one where you always have to win and always be number one compared to others," recalled Faker in a keynote speech at the 2024 Future Dialogue for Global Innovation, hosted by Korea's Foreign Ministry at the Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday."I naturally thought winning was good and losing was bad, but when I think about it, I was able to grow from my failures and become better."Faker, whose real name is Lee Sang-hyeok, is regarded as the Lionel Messi of League of Legends ( LOL). LOL, a PC game developed by Riot Games in 2009, is one of the largest competitive Esports games, with teams of five players competing to destroy their opponent's Nexus, a structure located within each team's base.“I think this is the most nervous I have ever been,” Faker said as he began his speech. Due to nerves, the pro gamer had to pause many times during his address, which was unscripted to convey his sincerity as much as possible.Faker has played as a mid-laner of his team T1 for 11 years since his debut in 2013. He won the World Championship for League of Legends in 2013, 2015 and 2016 before returning to the throne last year.Faker said that during the seven years he did not win, he “experienced many failures and learned a lot in the process” and felt that "failure is not necessarily a bad thing.”“I think that each failure has made me who I am, and I think that failures are small successes in themselves,” Faker said. “I think that was the biggest thing I learned and a greater motivation for me.”Regarding his unscripted speech, he said, “I think I learned a lot about the spirit of challenge because I thought that regardless of whether I failed or succeeded, it would be a small success,” and encouraged young people by saying, “I hope that the youth can also adopt a challenging spirit.“I think my passion is what got me here, and that passion starts with what I truly enjoy and am not afraid of,” Faker emphasized.He said that winning or losing is greatly influenced by external factors and explained that “I always wished I had a value I could cherish, and if tomorrow is better than today, I think that’s a success, and if I prepared hard, I also think that is a kind of success.”Faker, who said that he especially values “humility” in learning and growth, said, “When I see the hatred and discrimination that are rampant these days, I feel sorry how people seem to say downright that their values are always right for the times.” He added, “I think it’s important to have the mindset that what you think is right is not always the correct answer.”Faker concluded his speech by saying, “I wanted to convey that life is short, so do what you like, be passionate, don't be afraid of failure and respect others.”Faker, who became the first player in League of Legends Esports history to win the World Championship five times, also has a legendary record of winning the domestic league LCK 10 times. These are records he continues to build on.In the Esports world, where players’ careers are relatively short, Faker is known not only for his ability to remain active in the game for a long time but also for his thorough self-management, exemplary actions and words and charity.BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]