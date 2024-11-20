 Last surviving female member of the Korean Liberation Army interned at Seoul National Cemetery
Last surviving female member of the Korean Liberation Army interred at Seoul National Cemetery

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 19:19
The portrait and remains of Oh Hee-ok, the last surviving female independence fighter in the Korean Liberation Army, is carried by service members out of the Memorial Hall at Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, during her interment ceremony on Wednesday. The daughter of independence activists Oh Gwang-seon and Jeong Hyun-sook, Oh joined the Korean Liberation Front Youths Mission Corps in Liuzhou, China, in April 1939. She carried out espionage against the Japanese military and entertained Korean soldiers through performances of plays and dances until she was incorporated into the 5th Unit of the Korean Liberation Army in January 1941. In recognition of her contributions to the independence movement, the government awarded her the Order of Merit for National Foundation in 1990. [YONHAP]

The portrait and remains of Oh Hee-ok, the last surviving female independence fighter in the Korean Liberation Army, is carried by service members out of the Memorial Hall at Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, during her interment ceremony on Wednesday.
 
The daughter of independence activists Oh Gwang-seon and Jeong Hyun-sook, Oh joined the Korean Liberation Front Youths Mission Corps in Liuzhou, China, in April 1939. 
 
She carried out espionage against the Japanese military and entertained Korean soldiers through performances of plays and dances until she was incorporated into the 5th Unit of the Korean Liberation Army in January 1941. 
 
In recognition of her contributions to the independence movement, the government awarded her the Order of Merit for National Foundation in 1990.
 
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
