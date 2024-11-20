Seoul Metro labor protest causes morning subway delays



LEE SOO-JUNG

Subway services in the greater Seoul area experienced delays of around 20 minutes on Wednesday morning as some workers from Seoul Metro began their work-to-rule protest.Currently, two railway labor unions — one from Seoul Metro and the other from the state-run Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) — are staging work-to-rule protests or labor slowdowns, which are affecting the punctuality of train services in the metropolitan region.Seoul Metro operates the city’s subway lines No. 1 through 8, while Korail runs some metro lines that travel in and out of the capital.Out of 288 scheduled subway operations on lines No. 1, 3 and 4, as well as the Suinbundang Line and Gyeongui Jungang Line managed by Korail, eight have been delayed by more than 20 minutes, the state-owned railway corporation said.Korail said that it is making every effort to minimize inconvenience to passengers resulting from the labor actions.On Tuesday, the largest labor union under Seoul Metro announced their collective action after failing to reach a labor agreement with their employer. The union indicated it would initiate a general strike starting Dec. 6. Since Monday, some Korail workers have also joined the work-to-rule protest.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]