 Traffic disruptions likely in downtown Seoul as unionists take to the streets against Yoon gov't
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 12:40 Updated: 20 Nov. 2024, 13:06
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions rally in downtown Seoul on Nov. 9 holding banners demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation. [YONHAP]

Traffic disruptions are anticipated in downtown Seoul as protesters are set to stage a large-scale rally against the Yoon Suk Yeol government on Wednesday afternoon.
 

Members of labor unions, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) — one of the country’s largest labor organizations — plan to hold a demonstration on major roads such as Sejong-daero and Tongil-ro.
 
The main rally is scheduled to take place on Sejong-daero at 3 p.m., followed by a march along Hangang-daero at 4 p.m.
 
The KCTU previously held a large-scale rally in downtown Seoul on Nov. 9, demanding Yoon's resignation. The protest drew around 30,000 attendees, according to police.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that parts of these roads will be restricted during the demonstration, with around 170 police officers deployed to control traffic.
 
The police added they would minimize inconvenience for commuters by operating reversible lanes.  

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]
tags KCTU rally protest yoon suk yeol traffic seoul

