YouTuber who killed other YouTuber claps, thanks judge after receiving life sentence



LEE SOO-JUNG

lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr

Related Article YouTuber feud sparks deadly stabbing on live stream outside Busan court

A 56-year-old YouTuber convicted of killing another YouTuber in a feud clapped and thanked the judge when the court handed him a life sentence on Wednesday.The Busan District Court convicted the offender, surnamed Hong, of “retaliatory murder” and also ordered him to wear an electronic tracking device for 10 years if he were to be released.On May 9, Hong stabbed another YouTuber, surnamed Cho, while the victim was livestreaming in front of the Busan District Court. Cho was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.On Wednesday, the judge said Hong murdered the victim as the latter headed to court to testify in a physical assault case in which Hong was the offender. The court said the crime was “grave because it impeded the state’s punitive authority and hindered legal and investigative authorities’ efforts to find the truth.”The court also dismissed the claim by Hong’s attorney that the crime was “unpremeditated homicide.”“The defendant located the victim while watching his stream, and it took only 17 seconds to kill him,” the judge said. “Hong planned his crime by purchasing a 30-centimeter-long (11.8-inch-long) sashimi knife a day before the murder and borrowing a rental car for his post-crime flight.”After the life sentence was given and the judge noted the necessity of permanently isolating him from society, Hong bowed to the judge and said, “Thank you.” He also reportedly left the courtroom while clapping.According to the police investigation, Hong and Cho had been acquainted for three years. However, their conflict grew after Cho broadcast content insulting a woman who used to be Hong's girlfriend. During their encounter in February, Hong assaulted Cho multiple times, which led to a legal dispute.BY LEE SOO-JUNG, LEE EUN-JI [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]