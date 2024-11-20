 YouTuber who killed other YouTuber claps, thanks judge after receiving life sentence
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

YouTuber who killed other YouTuber claps, thanks judge after receiving life sentence

Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 17:36
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE SOO-JUNG
A 56-year-old YouTuber who killed another YouTuber is referred to the prosecution at the Busan Yeonje Police Station in May. [NEWS1]

A 56-year-old YouTuber who killed another YouTuber is referred to the prosecution at the Busan Yeonje Police Station in May. [NEWS1]

A 56-year-old YouTuber convicted of killing another YouTuber in a feud clapped and thanked the judge when the court handed him a life sentence on Wednesday.
 
The Busan District Court convicted the offender, surnamed Hong, of “retaliatory murder” and also ordered him to wear an electronic tracking device for 10 years if he were to be released.
 
On May 9, Hong stabbed another YouTuber, surnamed Cho, while the victim was livestreaming in front of the Busan District Court. Cho was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
 

Related Article

On Wednesday, the judge said Hong murdered the victim as the latter headed to court to testify in a physical assault case in which Hong was the offender. The court said the crime was “grave because it impeded the state’s punitive authority and hindered legal and investigative authorities’ efforts to find the truth.”
 
The court also dismissed the claim by Hong’s attorney that the crime was “unpremeditated homicide.”
 
“The defendant located the victim while watching his stream, and it took only 17 seconds to kill him,” the judge said. “Hong planned his crime by purchasing a 30-centimeter-long (11.8-inch-long) sashimi knife a day before the murder and borrowing a rental car for his post-crime flight.”
 
After the life sentence was given and the judge noted the necessity of permanently isolating him from society, Hong bowed to the judge and said, “Thank you.” He also reportedly left the courtroom while clapping.
 
According to the police investigation, Hong and Cho had been acquainted for three years. However, their conflict grew after Cho broadcast content insulting a woman who used to be Hong's girlfriend. During their encounter in February, Hong assaulted Cho multiple times, which led to a legal dispute. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG, LEE EUN-JI [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea murder crime Busan

More in Social Affairs

Top court upholds life sentence for assailant in Bundang stabbing rampage

Large-scale rally paralyzes downtown Seoul as unionists demand Yoon's resignation

YouTuber who killed other YouTuber claps, thanks judge after receiving life sentence

Min Hee-jin 'still determined to take legal measures' against HYBE after leaving ADOR

Korean Esports icon Faker inspires with tale of resilience at Foreign Ministry forum

Related Stories

Restraining order doesn't stop man from killing wife with a sword

Triple-murder suspect had a disturbing record

Police reveal details of murderer who killed three women at their home

Couple to be charged with murder for newborn's death

Busan murder victim was stabbed over 110 times: Prosecutors
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)