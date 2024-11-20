 That's impolite!
Published: 20 Nov. 2024, 20:04
 
In the Nov. 7 press conference, a Busan Ilbo reporter asked President Yoon Suk Yeol to clarify what he had apologized for. But while appearing in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Hong Chul-ho, the president’s senior secretary for political affairs, warned against “asking such rude questions to the president” as it could irk him. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
