Today's fortune: Nov. 20, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 (Oct. 20 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1936: You may receive filial respect or be well-treated.
1948: You could be blessed with good food.
1960: You may hear beneficial news or experience something rewarding.
1972: Gains might outweigh losses today.
1984: You could experience favorable financial opportunities.
1996: Relationships with others may improve.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happiness
Lucky direction: west
1937: You may find joy in everything.
1949: Life feels full of joy and satisfaction.
1961: Simply living is happiness itself.
1973: Dreams have a way of coming true.
1985: You may accomplish your goals and feel fulfilled.
1997: Luck is on your side today.
Tiger
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: conflict
Lucky direction: north
1938: Best to stay indoors.
1950: Spend time alone rather than meeting others.
1962: Unplanned events may arise.
1974: Unexpected expenses could come up.
1986: Different perspectives might clash.
1998: Don’t let emotions control you.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: east
1939: Focus on self-care rather than others.
1951: Eat well and exercise appropriately.
1963: Develop a hobby.
1975: Expect both gains and losses today.
1987: Morning may be more favorable than afternoon.
1999: Study diligently and build your skills.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1940: Enjoyable conversations may brighten your day.
1952: You may find something to laugh about or encounter something beneficial.
1964: The older the better in relationships and fine wine.
1976: You may find harmony with superiors.
1988: Gains may outweigh any losses today.
2000: Expect a day of growth and progress.
Snake
Wealth: good
Health: excellent
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
1941: Small streams join to make a river.
1953: A family is a blessing; the more the merrier.
1965: People are valuable assets.
1977: Develop through collaboration.
1989: Your role or authority may expand.
2001: Relationships are likely to flourish.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1942: Listen and observe, but hold back from speaking too much.
1954: Too many opinions can lead to chaos.
1966: Avoid being too nostalgic.
1978: If you dislike doing something, others probably feel the same.
1990: Other people’s success may appear greater than it is.
2002: Envy loses you the game.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1943: Age is just a number; youth lives in the heart.
1955: Live confidently without worrying about age.
1967: Follow principles and values.
1979: Though challenging, progress is likely.
1991: You may get to work on something you enjoy.
2003: Your image may improve today.
Monkey
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: ambiguous
Lucky direction: west
1944: Don’t expect or rely on others too much.
1956: Follow your own way.
1968: Don’t overload anyone with tasks.
1980: Don’t assume the outcomes will be entirely positive.
1992: There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
2004: Personality matters more than appearance.
Rooster
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: northeast
1945: Be wary of people who approach you too warmly.
1957: Mind and body ages don’t always match.
1969: Don’t start anything big; keep things steady.
1981: Stay calm.
1993: Aim for average rather than perfection.
2005: Arm yourself with confidence and pride.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1946: You may find something that pleases you.
1958: Expect a beneficial and financially rewarding day.
1970: It’s okay to share pride in family and achievements.
1982: You may receive an appealing offer or new work.
1994: Be active and assertive.
2006: Embrace challenges and be adventurous.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: south
1935: Good news may come your way.
1947: Perfect time to purchase something new.
1959: You may get an invitation or make a commitment.
1971: Take an interest in investments.
1983: A delightful, refreshing day.
1995: You might get to do something you love.
