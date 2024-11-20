Today's fortune: Nov. 20, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1936: You may receive filial respect or be well-treated.1948: You could be blessed with good food.1960: You may hear beneficial news or experience something rewarding.1972: Gains might outweigh losses today.1984: You could experience favorable financial opportunities.1996: Relationships with others may improve.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happinessLucky direction: west1937: You may find joy in everything.1949: Life feels full of joy and satisfaction.1961: Simply living is happiness itself.1973: Dreams have a way of coming true.1985: You may accomplish your goals and feel fulfilled.1997: Luck is on your side today.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: conflictLucky direction: north1938: Best to stay indoors.1950: Spend time alone rather than meeting others.1962: Unplanned events may arise.1974: Unexpected expenses could come up.1986: Different perspectives might clash.1998: Don’t let emotions control you.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: east1939: Focus on self-care rather than others.1951: Eat well and exercise appropriately.1963: Develop a hobby.1975: Expect both gains and losses today.1987: Morning may be more favorable than afternoon.1999: Study diligently and build your skills.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1940: Enjoyable conversations may brighten your day.1952: You may find something to laugh about or encounter something beneficial.1964: The older the better in relationships and fine wine.1976: You may find harmony with superiors.1988: Gains may outweigh any losses today.2000: Expect a day of growth and progress.Wealth: goodHealth: excellentLove: unitedLucky direction: south1941: Small streams join to make a river.1953: A family is a blessing; the more the merrier.1965: People are valuable assets.1977: Develop through collaboration.1989: Your role or authority may expand.2001: Relationships are likely to flourish.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1942: Listen and observe, but hold back from speaking too much.1954: Too many opinions can lead to chaos.1966: Avoid being too nostalgic.1978: If you dislike doing something, others probably feel the same.1990: Other people’s success may appear greater than it is.2002: Envy loses you the game.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1943: Age is just a number; youth lives in the heart.1955: Live confidently without worrying about age.1967: Follow principles and values.1979: Though challenging, progress is likely.1991: You may get to work on something you enjoy.2003: Your image may improve today.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: ambiguousLucky direction: west1944: Don’t expect or rely on others too much.1956: Follow your own way.1968: Don’t overload anyone with tasks.1980: Don’t assume the outcomes will be entirely positive.1992: There’s no such thing as a free lunch.2004: Personality matters more than appearance.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: passionateLucky direction: northeast1945: Be wary of people who approach you too warmly.1957: Mind and body ages don’t always match.1969: Don’t start anything big; keep things steady.1981: Stay calm.1993: Aim for average rather than perfection.2005: Arm yourself with confidence and pride.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1946: You may find something that pleases you.1958: Expect a beneficial and financially rewarding day.1970: It’s okay to share pride in family and achievements.1982: You may receive an appealing offer or new work.1994: Be active and assertive.2006: Embrace challenges and be adventurous.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: encounteringLucky direction: south1935: Good news may come your way.1947: Perfect time to purchase something new.1959: You may get an invitation or make a commitment.1971: Take an interest in investments.1983: A delightful, refreshing day.1995: You might get to do something you love.