 Crypto assets continue to climb
Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 19:06
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN HA-NEE
Prices of crypto assets, including Bitcoin, are displayed on a screen at the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [NEWS1]

Investors' growing optimism fueled by Donald Trump's U.S. election win continued to drive the Bitcoin price to new highs, pushing it near the $98,000 mark. Bitcoin traded as high as 137.6 million won ($98,360) on Bithumb and 137.7 million won on Upbit in Korea that day.
