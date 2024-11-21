Crypto assets continue to climb



SHIN HA-NEE

shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr

Prices of crypto assets, including Bitcoin, are displayed on a screen at the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Thursday.Investors' growing optimism fueled by Donald Trump's U.S. election win continued to drive the Bitcoin price to new highs, pushing it near the $98,000 mark. Bitcoin traded as high as 137.6 million won ($98,360) on Bithumb and 137.7 million won on Upbit in Korea that day.