 Kospi opens slightly lower as investors remains cautious
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens slightly lower as investors remains cautious

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 10:21
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Thursday. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Thursday. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened a tad lower Thursday as investors remained cautious following U.S. chip giant Nvidia's earnings report.
 
Kospi lost 3.75 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,478.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32 percent and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.11 percent before Nvidia released its quarterly report after the bell.
 
Nvidia reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations for sales and earnings, but its shares traded lower in extended trading on concerns over a slowdown in its business performance.
 
In Seoul, large caps started in mixed territory.
 
Samsung Electronics slid 0.36 percent, and its SK hynix rose 0.7 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor dropped 1.14 percent, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis added 0.2 percent.
 
LG Energy Solution retreated 1.37 percent, and Posco Holdings advanced 0.68 percent.
 
The local currency had been trading at 1,398.2 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 7.3 won from the previous session.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea kospi

More in Finance

Kospi opens slightly lower as investors remains cautious

Bitcoin hits record $94,000 on talks of trading firm takeover by Trump's media company

Kospi closes 0.42% higher as market awaits Nvidia's Q3 earnings

Hanwha Life to acquire 75% stake in U.S. firm Velocity Clearing

Outstanding household credit surpassed 1.9 quadrillion won in Q3: BOK

Related Stories

Shares open higher as Kospi tracks Wall Street’s overnight tech rally

Kospi opens higher in early trading after Monday's rally

Kospi posts record daily drop on foreign sell-off

Kospi, Korean won nose-dive as Israel launches attacks against Iran

Asian shares follow Wall Street rally as Americans cast votes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)