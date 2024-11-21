Kospi opens slightly lower as investors remains cautious

Shares opened a tad lower Thursday as investors remained cautious following U.S. chip giant Nvidia's earnings report.Kospi lost 3.75 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,478.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32 percent and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.11 percent before Nvidia released its quarterly report after the bell.Nvidia reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations for sales and earnings, but its shares traded lower in extended trading on concerns over a slowdown in its business performance.In Seoul, large caps started in mixed territory.Samsung Electronics slid 0.36 percent, and its SK hynix rose 0.7 percent.Hyundai Motor dropped 1.14 percent, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis added 0.2 percent.LG Energy Solution retreated 1.37 percent, and Posco Holdings advanced 0.68 percent.The local currency had been trading at 1,398.2 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 7.3 won from the previous session.Yonhap