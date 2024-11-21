 Kia, Ford Korea among carmakers recalling 58,000 vehicles over defects
Kia, Ford Korea among carmakers recalling 58,000 vehicles over defects

Published: 21 Nov. 2024, 10:32
Kia's Carens [HYUNDAI]

Kia, Ford Korea and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 58,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
 
The four companies, including Renault Korea and Stellantis Korea, are recalling 58,180 units of five different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a release.
 

The problems that prompted the recall include faulty exterior building materials of the windshield in the Ford Explorer SUV, lack of durability of the hydraulic electronic control unit in Kia's Carens compact car and chances of a fire in battery cells of Renault's SM3 Z.E. all-electric model, it said.
 
Stellantis is a 50:50 joint company set up in 2021 through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe. It sells Jeep and Peugeot models in Korea.
 
Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
